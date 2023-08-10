More Companies Seek Psychedelic Therapy as Part of Worker Health Care Benefits

Psychedelic therapy is growing in popularity in the U.S., prompting some employers to rush to try and meet the rising demand for this mental health care treatment for its employees.

At least 50 companies have sent signed letters of interest in offering psychedelic therapy to Enthea, a health-plan startup that includes psychedelic healthcare as a workplace benefit, according to a company representative. Enthea’s health insurance plans let employers pay for employees who seek alternative treatments, such as ketamine-assisted therapy, for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or anxiety.

Natural soap brand Dr. Bronner’s, which initiated a pilot program last year to offer its employees psychedelic therapy for free, said on Wednesday that the ketamine-assisted therapy greatly helped its employees.

About 7% of the company’s 320 employees used ketamine-assisted therapy during the program. Employees, diagnosed with each respective condition, reported an 85% improvement in PSTD, a 67% improvement in their major depressive disorder and a 65% improvement in their generalized anxiety disorder, according to the company.

“While not everyone experiences such deep healing, many of our team members have reported dramatic improvements in their lives as a result of ketamine-assisted therapy,” said David Bronner, cosmic engagement officer at Dr. Bronner’s. “We hope to inspire other companies and organizations to also partner with Enthea and offer this benefit to their staff."

In a blog post in Sept. 2022, Dr. Bronner’s employee Liz Kost described how ketamine-assisted therapy works. Kost said she had six sessions of therapy, where ketamine is injected through an IV, followed by “integration sessions” with a cognitive therapist.

“I cried so hard that my mask soaked through like a wet blanket. I felt like I was releasing years of old pain and sadness that were stuck and tucked in pockets throughout my body,” Kost wrote. “When the sessions were over, I felt tired but incredible. Like I was just given a massage to my soul.”

In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved ketamine for the treatment of depression; the FDA also granted “breakthrough therapy” status, which helps drugs move quickly through clinical trials, for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance in magic mushrooms, according to LiveScience. The FDA laid out guidance for testing psychedelics in June, acknowledging the potential benefits.

"Psychedelic drugs show initial promise as potential treatments for mood, anxiety and substance use disorders. However, these are still investigational products,” Dr. Tiffany Farchione, who oversees the FDA’s regulation of psychiatric drugs, said in a statement.

More than six in 10 American voters said they support legalized regulated therapeutic access to psychedelics, according to a July survey from the University of California, Berkeley. Lawmakers in six states have made “great strides” toward legalizing or decriminalizing psychedelics, while a number of others have made small gains on legalization, according to the libertarian think-tank the Reason Foundation.

About 32.2% of adults in the U.S. suffer from anxiety or depression, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of federal survey data. Americans between 18 and 24 reported anxiety and depression the most, at just under 50%. Workers across the nation are demanding better working conditions, especially Generation Z.

“There's not a stigma to admit that they're experiencing stress or anxiety. In fact, it's almost like a badge of honor to disclose that," Diane Gayeski, a professor of strategic communications at Ithaca College, told The Messenger last week.