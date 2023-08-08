More Americans Are Tapping Their Retirement Savings Early — Here’s by How Much

If you’ve recently dipped into your retirement savings to cover an emergency or unexpected expense, you’re not alone. New data shows it’s become increasingly common these days, with more people borrowing from their account or withdrawing money for financial hardships.

Data from Bank of America, which keeps records for more than 4 million people with 401(k)s, shows roughly 75,000 people borrowed from their corporate-sponsored retirement plans in the second quarter of this year, 34% more than in the first quarter. At the same time, 15,950 people took withdrawals for financial hardships, 12% more than in the first quarter. The average loan was $8,550 and the average withdrawal was $5,050, the bank said Tuesday.

The uptick this year reinforces older data from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies showing the undesirable step becoming more prevalent as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. Inflation, mounting borrowing costs and the ripple effects of a slower economy are putting a squeeze on many household budgets, even as a resilient job market keeps Americans pretty upbeat. Meanwhile, many worry they don’t have enough saved or aren’t saving anything at all.

“This year, more employees are understandably prioritizing short-term expenses over long-term saving,” Lorna Sabbia, the head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, said in a statement releasing the data.

Inflation and higher borrowing costs are putting a squeeze on many household budgets. bymuratdeniz/Getty Images

To be sure, these numbers still represent a small fraction of all participants. Just 2.5% of participants had borrowed, and 0.52% took hardship withdrawals, according to the bank.

And on a positive note, 10.2% of people increased their contribution rate — five times as many as decreased it — and the widest gap was among Generation Z and millennials. (More than 10% increased their contributions during the quarter, led by a whopping 19.3% of Gen Zers and 11% of millennials.)

Tapping into tax-deferred savings ahead of retirement isn’t recommended for two reasons: Not only will you miss out on investment returns that compound over time, but you have to pay income tax on any withdrawn amounts and, if you’re under the age of 59½, typically an additional 10% penalty.