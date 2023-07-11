The odds of a recession remain uncomfortably high, but the more likely scenario is a spate of painfully slow growth in the months ahead, Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics said Tuesday.

Zandi put the odds of a coming recession at one in three, in a webinar sponsored by The Economic Club of New York, which was moderated by John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The economy is struggling with high inflation and high interest rates, which the Federal Reserve is likely to raise further, but employment remains so strong, it's difficult to think of the economy as falling into recession, Zandi said.

"Recession risks are uncomfortably high," he added, "but I think we can navigate through without suffering an outright economic downturn."

Williams asked Zandi if his forecast meant a soft landing, which the Fed has been trying to achieve by raising rates just enough to tame inflation, but not enough to kill all economic growth.

"I don’t think what’s dead ahead here over the next 12 to 18 months is going to feel anything like a soft landing," Zandi said. "I think it’s going to be very uncomfortable. I call it a 'slow-cession.' Not a recession, but an economy that’s not going anywhere fast."

Zandi said he expects the strength in the labor market will moderate somewhat, curbing what has been a huge spike in wage growth. He also predicts that inflation will come closer to the Fed's target rate of 2% by the second half of next year.

Zandi, however, cautioned that a slow-growth economy is more vulnerable to shocks that can indeed tip it into recession.

"We need a little bit a luck, no shocks, and some reasonably good policymaking, and then we should be able to make our way through," he said.

Typically, interest rate hikes and high inflation lead to recessions, Zandi said, and he acknowledged his forecast is more optimistic than the consensus of his peers, but he said he's increasingly confident in his view.

"Here’s the dreaded four words," he said: "This time it’s different."