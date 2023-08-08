Moody’s Downgrades Small and Mid-Size Banks Over Strains on US Banking Sector

Moody’s downgraded the ratings of 10 small and mid-size banks after the rating company warned that it is reviewing downgrades for even more institutions.

The company said its move reflects several strains on the U.S. banking sector, including funding pressures, regulatory capital weakness and rising risks associated with commercial real estate exposures.

“Collectively, these three developments have lowered the credit profile of a number of US banks, though not all banks equally,” Moody’s said.

The ratings company said that small and mid-size banks with greater exposures to commercial real estate lending currently face greater risks because of high interest rates, a slowdown in economic growth and reduced demand for office space as more employees continue to work remotely.

Similarly, while some banks have reduced their loan growth, those more dependent on uninsured deposits will likely face greater cost and profitability pressures, especially if they have high levels of fixed-rate securities and loans, Moody’s said.

Firms that saw their ratings cut included BOK Financial Corp., Fulton Financial Corp., M&T Bank Corp., Old National Bancorp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Webster Financial Corp.

Truist, Bank of New York Mellon and U.S. Bancorp also are under review for downgrades.

“Rising funding costs and declining income metrics will erode profitability, the first buffer against losses,” Bloomberg reported, citing a separate Moody’s note explaining the moves. “Asset risk is rising, in particular for small and midsize banks with large [commercial real estate] exposures.”

Several of the firms saw their share prices drop after the downgrade. Pinnacle’s share prices dropped 3.67%, Fulton fell 4.65%, Webster decreased 3.43% and Associated Banc-Corp declined 3.69% in mid-morning trading Tuesday.

Other firms downgraded by Moody’s, or on its review list, also experienced drops in their share prices.