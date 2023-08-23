The Hunt for Critical Metals Turns to Junk Yards

It's like a sci-fi thriller: Mining the earth's resources has become so tedious that global mining companies begin digging through decades of humanity's piled junk.

But that scenario is already happening.

Amid increasing demand for critical metals, supply chain constrictions and environmental pledges, global miners are turning to city scrapyards, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

London-based Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest miner by market value, recently agreed to buy a 50% stake in Matalco, a Canada-based supplier of recycled aluminum. Rio Tinto produces aluminum for electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines.

Glencore, a global metals producer based in Switzerland, is buying Li-Cycle Holdings, a lithium ion battery recycler in Toronto, with a goal to create a European recycling hub that would become the continent's largest source of recycled battery-grade lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Demand for these materials is soaring as the world increasingly turns to electric vehicles, but it takes about 16 years to permit, develop and build a mine. Recycling plants can be built faster and for a fraction of the cost.

Miners see an opportunity for profits, but also a chance to burnish their environmental records as the mining industry increasingly faces protests from environmental activists as well as climate concerns from investors.

Miners are also anticipating a treasure trove of secondhand metals from China following the nation's past several decades of industrialization. Additionally, policymakers in many parts of the world are setting aggressive recycling targets.

Recycling, however, can't replace mining. The International Energy Agency reports that to meet current climate pledges, electric vehicle battery supply chains will need another 50 lithium mines, 60 nickel mines and 17 cobalt mines by 2030.