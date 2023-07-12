Mind Your Manners, Or Companies Will Make You

Some businesses say they will require their employees to take “etiquette classes” as they return to the office post-pandemic.

More than 6 in 10 of the 1,568 managers and business leaders at U.S. companies surveyed by Resume Builder in July reported they are offering etiquette classes or plan to offer them by 2024. Sixty percent of that group will require their employees to attend them.

The topics covered by such classes include “making polite eye contact," “making polite conversation" and “taking constructive criticism." Employees also will be tutored on dressing professionally, proper email techniques and "appropriate" lunch breaks.

The initiatives come as many office workers are re-accustoming themselves to in-person work and face-to-face meetings after spending two years at home communicating via Zoom. Office occupancy reached a little over 50% of its pre-pandemic levels nationwide in February before dropping back down over the last several months, according to Kastle Systems data. Occupancy now stands at a little over 37%.

Respondents believed younger employees need help with general office etiquette and had concerns about staff starting to wear “very casual clothes."

It’s no surprise that Gen Z is once again a target of criticism. Three-quarters of managers in a Resume Builder survey earlier this summer said members of the younger generation are harder to work with than older employees.

But some reports state that the nation’s most diverse generation simply expects more from the workplace, such as a commitment to diversity and inclusion efforts as well as greater flexibility with their schedules, said an analysis from Johns Hopkins University in April.

“Gen Z employees believe that they are more than their jobs and they want their employers to know the same,” said the report.

Nonetheless, managers and business leaders want younger workers to get up to speed on etiquette. And while over 90% of business leaders surveyed said the young generation has technical skills, fewer respondents believed Gen Z workers were good at taking constructive criticism (62%) or keeping “controversial topics” out of the workplace (66%).

“Gen Z candidates never had the opportunity to learn these skills on-site as their experience in college or entry-level positions was remote due to the pandemic,” Resume Builder’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said.

Luckily for Gen Z, some colleges, including Miami University in Ohio and Michigan State University, are starting to offer etiquette classes and programs to help young people to learn so-called soft skills, according to press reports — covering everything from how to properly butter their bread to brushing up on conversation skills.