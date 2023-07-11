Mike Lindell’s MyPillow Dumps Equipment, Factory Space, to Raise Cash

MyPillow, the company run by former President Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell, is auctioning off hundreds of pieces of equipment and subleasing manufacturing space, according to a new report from Minnesota's Star Tribune. The pillow manufacturer recently listed more than 850 surplus items on the online auction website K-Bid including sewing machines, forklifts and dock trucks.

Founder and CEO Lindell said his company is selling equipment to offset a $100 million loss in revenue as it consolidates its operations. In 2021, major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s stopped selling MyPillow products after Lindell spread repeatedly debunked claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Walmart removed MyPillow products from its stores in 2022, after Lindell posted a Facebook Live snippet repeating his false election claims, according to The Hill.

"It was a massive, massive cancellation," Lindell told the Star Tribune of the corporate backlash. "We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us."

The controversy surrounding Lindell also pushed away shopping networks, forcing the company to pivot to direct sales. Lindell, who has been critical of Fox News after the network settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems and fired prime-time host Tucker Carlson, has continued advertising on the network, along with increased solicitations through emails and radio spots.

Lindell is the defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion in federal court in Washington, D.C, according to NPR. The Canadian voting machine company is seeking damages in excess of $1.3 billion for Lindell’s public support of Trump’s claims that Dominion stole the election for President Joe Biden.

In April, a private arbitration panel ruled that Lindell had to pay $5 million to computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman, who disproved several of the CEO’s election claims in a “Prove Mike Wrong” contest.

The CEO told the Star Tribune that MyPillow is subleasing manufacturing space in its Shakopee, Minnesota, facility because the packaging for direct sales is different from what is needed to work with big retailers. However, if retailers agreed to sell MyPillow products again, the company would need to get that space back.

"We kind of needed a building and a half, but now with these moves we're making, we can get it down to our one building," Lindell said.

After MyPillow was dropped by retailers, some employees were shifted to Lindell’s online marketplace MyStore, while others were sent to work for his addiction resource organization, the Lindell Recovery Network. Several retail hardware chains, including Menards and Fleet Farm, still carry MyPillow products.

Lindell told CBS affiliate WCCO the reassignments were necessary to avoid layoffs.

"I do every customer like my only customer and every employee like my only employee," Lindell said.