Microsoft Cuts More Jobs Following Thousands of Layoffs Earlier This Year

Seven months after Microsoft announced it was trimming around 5% of its workforce, the tech giant is laying off more employees.

The company notified Washington state Monday that it was laying off at least 276 people at its Redmond headquarters and nearby Bellevue.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Geekwire the company’s job cuts are part of a broader reorganization of its workforce and are “a necessary and regular part of managing our business."

“We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” the spokesperson said.

Microsoft cut 10,000 positions in January.

Tech companies have scaled back over the past year, shedding workers as the coronavirus pandemic recedes and people spend less time online.

Monday’s announcement seems to signal that the tech sector’s contraction isn’t over.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at federal court on June 28, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Loren Elliott/Getty Images

More than 200,000 tech workers have been laid off in 2023 so far, according to a tally of announced cuts by TechCrunch, already surpassing the number of jobs slashed in 2022.

Some experts attribute the job losses to over hiring during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when white collar workers fled their offices for the safety of their homes and online services like Netflix saw a spike in use.

With Americans spending less time online, tech companies are forced to restructure, Scott Miles, a Vanguard fixed income senior credit analyst, said in an analysis on the investment firm’s website.

Most displaced workers would likely find jobs elsewhere, he said.

“These workers’ skill sets are still highly in demand in the broader economy,” Miles said. “They are likely to be absorbed by other industries, like industrial manufacturing, health care, and financial services.”