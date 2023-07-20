Microsoft CEO Has Now Made More Than $1 Billion: Report

Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chief executive officer, has now made more than $1 billion in his 9 years running the company, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Regulatory filings show Nadella’s equity grants, salary, bonuses and stock holdings have eclipsed the $1 billion mark since he was named CEO in February 2014.

Microsoft stock has grown exponentially since then, with shares surging even after the company shed workers in recent months. On Tuesday, Microsoft stock closed the day at an at an all-time high of $359.49. On Thursday afternoon, it finished the day at $346.87.

Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992, and initially worked on its Windows NT platform and its cloud business

The nine-year surge in the company stock price since he assumed the CEO post appears to have helped push his total compensation past the $1 billion mark.

Microsoft pushed back on Bloomberg's findings, saying in a statement to the outlet that Nadella “does not have a net worth of a billion dollars or more,” without elaborating further.

Microsoft's total market capitalization was around $315 billion when he took over and has since risen to more than $2.6 trillion.

Under Nadella's leadership, Microsoft bought several successful companies, including Mojang — which is responsible for the ultra-popular Minecraft video game — as well as LinkedIn and GitHub.

However, it is Microsoft’s investment in artificial intelligence that has been the driver in its stock price surge in the past year or so.

The software company recently revamped its Bing search engine using a large language model similar to that which powers ChatGPT, a revolutionary chat bot that can give human-like answers to questions posed by users.

Although the software titan is not immune to the economic headwinds facing big tech, the end of the coronavirus pandemic has apparently reduced the need for its services.

The company trimmed its workforce of more than 221,000 by 5% in June and then laid off almost 300 additional workers at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington — a Seattle suburb — earlier this month.