Mickey Mouse, Please Move Here!

With tensions escalating in recent months between Walt Disney Co. and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, other states have been pouncing on the potential opportunity to become a home for Mickey Mouse — even likening him to a refugee escaping Sunshine State persecution.

The stakes are high for states trying to persuade Disney to move some of its operations out of Florida since many local economies could use a shot in the arm from a corporate citizen like the entertainment giant, which boasts $87 billion in annual revenues.

After DeSantis, now a Republican candidate for president, signed "Don't Say Gay" legislation in March 2022, Disney expressed opposition. The dispute led to the introduction of an oversight board for the special tax district in Orlando where Disney World is located, as well as a federal lawsuit and counter-suits between the company and the governor.

As tensions mount between Florida and Disney, other states are courting the Mouse House. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In May, Disney pulled the plug on a $1 billion regional headquarters planned for Orlando that would have relocated 2,000 jobs from Southern California even though it would have received as much as $570 million in tax credits over 20 years. Disney still hopes to move forward with other plans to spend $17 billion earmarked for Disney World over the next decade and create an estimated 13,000 jobs in the state.

In a tweet, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called Florida’s interactions with the company “authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector.”

“We will grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado,” Polis said in another tweet.

In North Carolina, State Senator Michael Garrett filed a bill called "Mickey's Freedom Restoration Act." The proposal would establish a committee aimed at attracting a Disney amusement park to the state.

“We wanted to name the bill something that would grab people's attention — because we want to make sure companies know that we're open for business and ready to welcome them and their customers to North Carolina — but we also want to remind people of how costly culture wars are to communities and to the state,” Garrett said, referencing North Carolina’s 2016 “Bathroom Bill.”

The AP estimated that the law, which was repealed just a year later, would have cost the state $3.76 billion in economic activity.

Like other states, North Carolina has yet to determine what the incentive package pitched to Disney would include. It would revolve around the number of jobs created, wages offered and location of the site; Garrett said he would like to bring a Disney park to a rural area of the state.

Two Texas judges separately wrote open letters to Disney, proposing the state as a business location. (In Texas, county judges also serve as the heads of a county's governing body.)

“While you, your company, employees and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in the letter He noted that major employers such as Amazon and Comcast have recently invested in the region.

"We have and will continue to create a favorable environment for both small and large businesses," George said in a statement.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez added in his letter that the border region of South Texas, with its proximity to Mexico, would present a Disney park with greater access to a bi-national market.

“Such high profile invitations provide an opportunity for Judge Cortez to sell Hidalgo County to anyone interested in an excellent business environment," Hidalgo County’s public affairs director said in a statement.

Both judges also wrote open letters to Twitter, encouraging the company to relocate to the state.

Disney and DeSantis’ office did not respond to requests for comment.