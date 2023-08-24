Michael Jordan’s Net Worth Soars to $3.5 Billion After Sale of Charlotte Hornets: Report - The Messenger
Business.
Michael Jordan’s Net Worth Soars to $3.5 Billion After Sale of Charlotte Hornets: Report

His $275 million investment in 2010 ends in a $3 billion deal

Lily Meier
Jordan has been a billionaire since 2014, Essentially Sports found.Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Michael Jordan has been the richest basketball player of all time for some time, and now he is even richer.

After cashing in his stake in the Charlotte Hornets this month, Michael Jordan's net worth hit $3.5 billion, about $2 billion more than the fortune of LeBron James, according to Bloomberg.

Jordan became the first NBA billionaire when his net worth reached the milestone in 2014, according to Essentially Sports.

Jordan sold a majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets to a group operated by the founder of Melvin Capital Management, Gabe Plotkin, and Rick Schnall, co-president of private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Jordan is keeping a minority stake in the team.

The deal itself was valued at $3 billion, Bloomberg reported, a massive leap from the $275 million Jordan used to purchase the team in 2010.

Some of Jordan's wealth also comes from his deal with Nike for the iconic "Air Jordan" shoe, which he first signed in 1984.

