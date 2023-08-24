Michael Jordan’s Net Worth Soars to $3.5 Billion After Sale of Charlotte Hornets: Report

Michael Jordan has been the richest basketball player of all time for some time, and now he is even richer.
After cashing in his stake in the Charlotte Hornets this month, Michael Jordan's net worth hit $3.5 billion, about $2 billion more than the fortune of LeBron James, according to Bloomberg.
Jordan became the first NBA billionaire when his net worth reached the milestone in 2014, according to Essentially Sports.
Jordan sold a majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets to a group operated by the founder of Melvin Capital Management, Gabe Plotkin, and Rick Schnall, co-president of private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Jordan is keeping a minority stake in the team.
The deal itself was valued at $3 billion, Bloomberg reported, a massive leap from the $275 million Jordan used to purchase the team in 2010.
Some of Jordan's wealth also comes from his deal with Nike for the iconic "Air Jordan" shoe, which he first signed in 1984.
- Michael Jordan’s Sale of Charlotte Hornets Approved
- Michael Jordan to Sell Charlotte Hornets to Group Led by Meme Stock Casualty Gabe Plotkin
- Why Michael Jordan’s Management of the Hornets Was So Terrible
- Shares of Twinkies Maker Soar on News of Potential Sale
- Britain’s Biggest Taxpayer Doubles Net Worth to $11 Billion
- Legendary Activist Investor Icahn Given Reprieve From Lenders After Net Worth Falls by $8 Billion, Report
- Rurals Economies Dread Closure of Tyson Foods Production FacilitiesBusiness
- ‘Gran Turismo’ on Track to Take Over Top Spot at Domestic Box Office, ‘Barbie’ Close in SecondBusiness
- The Bargain-Hunting American Shopper Is BackBusiness
- Tipping Resentment Is Rampant Now That Even the Corner Store Wants an Extra Buck or TwoBusiness
- Alcohol Without the Hangover? One UK Company Thinks It Has the AnswerBusiness
- OnlyFans Sued for Alleged Use of Third-Party Services, Raising Questions of Authenticity With SubscribersBusiness
- Tiger Global Claims Misinformation Attack Includes Fake ‘New Yorker’ ArticleBusiness
- Insurers Should Brace for Up to $200 Billion in Annual Hurricane DamagesBusiness
- Surging Home Insurance Premiums Are Dragging on Home Sales, Especially in California and FloridaBusiness
- JPMorgan Warns Of A Looming Global Food CrisisBusiness
- Rolex Owner Loses $629 Million in Value After Announcing Deal to Buy Swiss RetailerBusiness
- French Singer Claudine Longet’s Aspen Home Lists for $59.5 MillionBusiness