Miami’s Population Shrinks as Locals Get Priced out of Housing Market

Even as Miami’s economy booms, its population is shrinking for the first time in decades.

Those are the results of recently released data from the census bureau that shows Miami-Dade County’s population shrunk by an estimated 27,925 people to 2.67 million between April 2020 and July 2022.

The county lost people even as Florida’s overall population grew, census data shows.

One factor emerged as the culprit for the exodus of people from the state’s largest city: housing costs, which continue to rise. The average cost of a home is now $557,670, up 7.7% since last year, according to the real estate website Zillow, making the city one of the nation’s most unaffordable.

Miriam Merino, 59, told the Miami Herald she left for Costa Rica because she could buy a home there for a fraction of what she would spend in Miami. A 700-square-foot, one-bedroom condo cost her $150,000 in San Jose, Costa Rica’s capital, she told the newspaper.

Housing costs, combined with interminable gridlock and the power to work remotely drove her from the east coast metropolis.

“Traffic became impossible. People that came in were disrespectful. The developers get whatever they want,” Merino said. “It became a pirate town. Whoever has more money, wins.”

The population figures have experts worrying about brain drain, as young people look elsewhere for affordable places to live.

“It’s the middle class, it’s our talent base, it’s our college graduates moving out for better opportunities elsewhere,” Maria Ilcheva, census information center lead at Florida International University’s Jorge M. Perez Metropolitan Center, told the Wall Street Journal.

Even plentiful employment can’t keep Floridians in Miami-Dade County. The region had an unemployment rate of just 2.5% in May of 2022. That figure fell to 2.5% in May of 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The reverse is true in many other large metropolitan areas, according to an analysis of Census Data by the Brookings Institution. The organization found that many large urban areas such as New York and San Francisco are beginning to recover the population lost during the COVID pandemic.