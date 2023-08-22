‘Fakers’ and ‘Liars’: Mexican President Calls Out Reuters Over How Cartels Move Drug Money

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lashed out at Reuters over its coverage of how the Sinaloa Cartel allegedly moves money from the U.S. to Mexico.
"Look, Reuters. They are fakers, liars," López Obrador said at his daily press briefing Monday, according to a translation of his remarks by The Messenger reporters.
"Reuters. So famous, so famous, but ... they let themselves be fooled," added López Obrador.
The Reuters' article, published on Friday, reported that drug cartels were using wire transfers to send funds from the U.S. to Mexico. "They're hiring armies of people on both sides of the border to move small sums that are difficult to trace to narcotics kingpins," Reuters reported.
The president of Mexico claimed that Reuters' story was based on only "one to two interviews."
"We stand by our reporting," a representative from the news outlet said on the piece.
Reuters reported that remittances, money transfers used by migrant workers, "have soared on López Obrador's watch."
