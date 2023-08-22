‘Fakers’ and ‘Liars’: Mexican President Calls Out Reuters Over How Cartels Move Drug Money - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

‘Fakers’ and ‘Liars’: Mexican President Calls Out Reuters Over How Cartels Move Drug Money

The president claims an article is based on only 'one to two interviews.' Reuters stands by its reporting

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“We stand by our reporting,” Reuters said on the piece. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lashed out at Reuters over its coverage of how the Sinaloa Cartel allegedly moves money from the U.S. to Mexico.

"Look, Reuters. They are fakers, liars," López Obrador said at his daily press briefing Monday, according to a translation of his remarks by The Messenger reporters.

"Reuters. So famous, so famous, but ... they let themselves be fooled," added López Obrador.

The Reuters' article, published on Friday, reported that drug cartels were using wire transfers to send funds from the U.S. to Mexico. "They're hiring armies of people on both sides of the border to move small sums that are difficult to trace to narcotics kingpins," Reuters reported.

The president of Mexico claimed that Reuters' story was based on only "one to two interviews."

"We stand by our reporting," a representative from the news outlet said on the piece.

Reuters reported that remittances, money transfers used by migrant workers, "have soared on López Obrador's watch."

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.