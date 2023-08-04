Messi’s Inter Miami Receives Another $75 Million Investment from Ares Management

The Messi effect has already brought in the big bucks for Inter Miami CF — this time, from private equity investors.

Ares Management’s Credit Group, a unit of Ares Management Corp., will invest an additional $75 million into the Major League Soccer team, which officially signed Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi on July 15. The money will be put towards the development of Inter Miami’s proposed Miami Freedom Park stadium as well as other other growth initiatives, the firm said in a statement emailed to The Messenger on Friday.

Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $378 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2023.

“Ares has been an important collaborator over the last two years in helping to accelerate the growth of Inter Miami,” Jorge Mas, managing owner of the soccer club, said in the statement. “This latest investment comes at an inflection point for the Club with the planned development of our new stadium and the joining of Lionel Messi, among other key initiatives that are positioning the Club for long-term success.”

This brings Ares’s total investments in the club to $225 million since 2021, when the firm first made a $150 million preferred equity investment into the team in what was likely the first private equity firm to invest in an MLS club. Ares has

Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham, currently sits dead last in Eastern Conference rankings. In recentweeks, however, the team has boosted both its star power and on-the-pitch skill, bringing on Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — both former Messi teammates from his time at FC Barcelona.

Ticket prices for Messi's first games with Inter Miami have skyrocketed, with some going for as much as $110,000, CNN reported. Tickets for Inter Miami's match against FC Dallas on Aug. 6 sold out within 30 minutes, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.