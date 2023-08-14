Messi Mania Sweeps Miami

From local businesses to ticket resellers, everyone in Miami is trying to get their share of the Messi effect.

Resale tickets for Inter Miami CF home games now cost an average of $282, up more than 800% from $31 prior to Messi’s arrival, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from ticket reseller, SeatGeek. The soccer icon made his debut with the team on July 21.

Other notable players to stir up fanaticism in South Florida include Lebron James’ stint at Miami Heat and Tom Brady’s seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Messi is on another level, Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, told the Journal.

“This is like the most extreme version of this that I have ever seen,” Leyden said.

Resale home ticket prices for Inter Miami are higher than the average for an NFL game last season, he said. The average price of Inter Miami’s away tickets is $400, approximately 59% more than the average NFL game, according to the Journal.

But it’s not just ticket resellers that are seeing the boost — bars, restaurants and other local businesses in both Fort Lauderdale and Miami are reaping the benefits of Messi mania.

Since Messi joined Inter Miami, sales for food and beverages have increased fivefold for game watch parties at Miami sports bar, Grails Miami, its co-owner Eddie Fuentes told the Journal.

Prior to the Argentine soccer legend’s arrival, only a few tables would be filled when he aired Inter Miami games, he said. And oftentimes they wouldn’t stay through the end of the match.

Now hundreds of people are coming for the Inter Miami watch parties, he told the Journal.

“It’s the vortex of soccer mania here in South Florida,” Dean Trantalis, mayor of Fort Lauderdale, home to Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium, told the Journal.

The announcement of Messi’s potential arrival in Miami in June already sent average ticket prices soaring as much as 1,511%, with prices unheard of in U.S. Major League Soccer, The Messenger reported.



Earlier this month, Ares Management’s Credit Group, a unit of Ares Management Corp., announced that it will invest an additional $75 million into Inter Miami — totaling $225 million in investments to the team since 2021. The money will be put towards the development of Inter Miami’s proposed Miami Freedom Park stadium and other growth initiatives as the team prepares for continued fanfare.