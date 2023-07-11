Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity

Wall Street regulators on Tuesday each slapped a $6 million fine on Merrill Lynch and its parent company, Bank of America, for failing to file suspicious activity reports over 10 years, a violation of anti-money laundering rules.

The giant bank neglected to file nearly 1,500 SARs between 2009 and 2019, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Banks are required to file the reports to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) when they detect transactions that may be related to criminal activities, including money laundering, terrorist financing and fraud.

Treasury is in the midst of a sweeping overhaul of rules intended to ferret out illicit financing and dirty money that flows through anonymous shell companies with bank accounts. Last December, the agency proposed giving banks and law enforcement officials access to its database of corporate ownership records come 2024.

Between 2009 and 2019, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America failed to file almost 1,500 suspicious activity reports. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/Getty Images

The SEC, which regulates securities markets and protects investors, and FINRA, a self-regulating watchdog that oversees brokers, both said the reports were filed incorrectly for years after Bank of America acquired Merrill Lynch in 2008 amid the global financial crisis that saw Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns collapse.

Specifically, regulators said, the investment management arm of the bank incorrectly used the national bank reporting threshold of $25,000, instead of the broker-dealer monetary limit of $5,000 when filing the reports. Merrill Lynch is the principal broker-dealer of Bank of America.

A representative from Bank of America told The Messenger Tuesday that "following an internal review, we reported this matter to regulators and have enhanced our process and training regarding these filings." The spokesperson did not explain when the review took place or when Treasury officials were contacted.

The SEC said in a cease-and-desist order filed Tuesday that once Bank of America realized its mistake, it attempted to update its internal policy and refile reports going back as far as 2014. The company “also voluntarily conducted and shared results of their internal regulation” after realizing its error.