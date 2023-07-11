Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
The company was fined $6 million by both the SEC and FINRA
Wall Street regulators on Tuesday each slapped a $6 million fine on Merrill Lynch and its parent company, Bank of America, for failing to file suspicious activity reports over 10 years, a violation of anti-money laundering rules.
The giant bank neglected to file nearly 1,500 SARs between 2009 and 2019, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Banks are required to file the reports to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) when they detect transactions that may be related to criminal activities, including money laundering, terrorist financing and fraud.
Treasury is in the midst of a sweeping overhaul of rules intended to ferret out illicit financing and dirty money that flows through anonymous shell companies with bank accounts. Last December, the agency proposed giving banks and law enforcement officials access to its database of corporate ownership records come 2024.
- Failed Swiss Bank Credit Suisse Fined $388 Million by UK and US Regulators
- Bank of America Ordered to Pay $250 Million for Illegal Bank Fees, Fake Accounts
- Fed Fines Deutsche Bank $186 Million Over ‘Unsafe and Unsound Practices’
- The Answer to Failing Banks is Not Unregulated Bank Mergers
- Bank of America Just Had One of Its Most Profitable Quarters Ever Thanks to Rising Interest Rates
The SEC, which regulates securities markets and protects investors, and FINRA, a self-regulating watchdog that oversees brokers, both said the reports were filed incorrectly for years after Bank of America acquired Merrill Lynch in 2008 amid the global financial crisis that saw Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns collapse.
Specifically, regulators said, the investment management arm of the bank incorrectly used the national bank reporting threshold of $25,000, instead of the broker-dealer monetary limit of $5,000 when filing the reports. Merrill Lynch is the principal broker-dealer of Bank of America.
A representative from Bank of America told The Messenger Tuesday that "following an internal review, we reported this matter to regulators and have enhanced our process and training regarding these filings." The spokesperson did not explain when the review took place or when Treasury officials were contacted.
The SEC said in a cease-and-desist order filed Tuesday that once Bank of America realized its mistake, it attempted to update its internal policy and refile reports going back as far as 2014. The company “also voluntarily conducted and shared results of their internal regulation” after realizing its error.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness