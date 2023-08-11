Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 Drugs
Drug-makers are already trying to halt the new drug price negotiation program
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the first time will negotiate drug prices this year directly with drug manufacturers, and said it will unveil the first 10 drugs to be targeted no later than September 1.
Some pharmaceutical companies, however, are aiming to block negotiations before they even start, and have filed a number of lawsuits in federal courts in New Jersey and Washington D.C., according to a CNBC report.
The centers were given authority to negotiate drug prices through Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed into law a year ago.
“Negotiating with manufacturers on drug prices will improve access to lifesaving drugs for millions of people with Medicare while driving market competition and scientific innovation,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure in a June statement.
- Here Are the Prescription Drugs That Could Be Up Next for Medicare Price Negotiation
- J&J Sues Medicare Over ‘Forced’ Drug Price Cuts
- Bristol Myers Squibb Latest to Sue US Government Over Drug Price Negotiation
- White House Will ‘Fight’ Lawsuit On Drug-Pricing Policy
- U.S. prescription drug prices have skyrocketed. What does the new Senate bill do to bring the prices down?
- Drug Giant Merck Fires Opening Salvo in Battle to Control Drug Prices
After announcing what drugs are on their list next month, the centers will seek public input through listening sessions before announcing the maximum prices for the drugs on September 1, 2024. The new prices will go into effect on January 1, 2026.
The 10 drugs most likely to be on the list, according to a Journal of Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy analysis, include Merck's diabetes drug Januvia as well as Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb's blood thinners Xarelto and Eliquis.
The three companies have already filed lawsuits against the program, arguing it is unconstitutional, MSNBC reported.
List prices for the 25 drugs that have accounted for the highest Medicare Part D spending in 2021, have increased by an average of 226% since each one became available, a new report from AARP’s Public Policy Institute shows.
