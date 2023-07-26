Maxwell House Eyes Younger Crowd With Instant Iced Latte

Maxwell House is pushing into the modern, fancy coffee arena, introducing a make-your-own iced latte mix targeted to younger drinkers who might otherwise buy their coffee at shops like Dunkin Donuts or Starbucks.
Owned by Kraft Heinz, the 130-year-old coffee brand is known for its ‘Good to the Last Drop’ ads and hadn’t had a new innovation in nearly a decade.
The at-home iced latte with foam mix relies on a cold-stirred foam technology that gives the drink a thick and creamy consistency without the use of any specialized café equipment, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The mix only requires a glass, iced water and a spoon, and six sachets will retail for $6.99.
Iced coffee isn’t an easy market for grocery store brands. Some 31% of coffee beverages sold in cafés are iced, but only 7% made at home are chilled because they’re harder to make, the company said, citing data from NPD Group.
Kraft Heinz, which owns a bunch of iconic brands including Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kool Aid, debated the sale of Maxwell House in 2019, according to press reports. But now it’s making investments in the business. Earlier this year, the company brought its IHOP coffee to grocery store shelves for the first time.
The new mix will be available in three flavors – vanilla, hazelnut and caramel – and come with new packaging and a modernized tagline: “Live Life to the Last Drop.”
