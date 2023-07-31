Mattel Really, Really Needs Barbie

The Barbie movie has permeated just about every area of pop culture, from the box office to social media to brand deals. But one place the blockbuster's success hasn't had much influence is the company behind the iconic doll.

Despite the movie's multimillion dollar haul, Barbie, which premiered on July 21, has done little to help Mattel’s bottom line. That's primarily because the movie opened after the company's second quarter, when its profit slid by 60%.

Mattel's net income for that period fell to $27 million, a steep drop from the $66 million it made in the year ago quarter. Sales were off by 12%, to $1.09 billion, down from $1.2 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The 78-year-old company, however, remains optimistic about its outlook for the full year. “We believe we are well-positioned to achieve our full-year guidance," said Mattel Chief Financial Officer Anthony P. DiSilvestro during the company’s earnings call.

The expectation for net sales will be close to $900 million to $950 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization, and free cash flow should exceed $400 million, he added.

Despite all the Barbie buzz, global sales of Barbie dolls (excluding adjustments) dropped 7% in the most recent quarter, DiSilvestro said, as shoppers purchased other popular dolls created by the toy company, including Monster High and Disney dolls such as Disney Princess.

Morningstar senior equity analyst Jaime M. Katz projects a 3% to 4% growth in sales for Mattel over the long term, "as the company continues to spend to invest in product innovation."

The decline in sales of Barbie dolls were led by a shift in the company's promotional efforts to highlight the movie instead of specific Mattel products, DiSilvestro said. Mattel has launched more than 165 consumer product partnerships for the Barbie movie, with retail tie-ins in thousands of stores worldwide.

Richard L. Dickson, Mattel's president and chief operating officer, said sales of Mattel's own merchandise have shown improvement in July. The film will have a “positive impact on the Barbie brand for many years to come,” Dickson said, adding that “the movie is expected to create a sustained boost in Barbie's popularity and sales.”

Indeed, Barbie has staying power, according to a study by market research group NPD, which named Barbie's Dreamhouse doll one of the top selling toys in 2022.

UBS analyst Arpiné Kocharyan told MarketWatch in a recent note that Mattel has set the bar tremendously high for its most profitable and famous franchise. “Barbie has never had a box office event of this scale before, and Mattel’s management fully acknowledges the risks and opportunities that come with such an undertaking,” she said.

Barbie, the movie, set an opening weekend record for this year, bringing in $162 million during its debut, boosting Mattel's company shares by 2% the Monday after the film opened but have jumped 17% since then.

"We're off to a good start" for the third quarter, DiSilvestro said." Sales for the company are "now positive as well as for Barbie, and we continue to outpace the industry and to gain market share."