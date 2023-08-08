Will Blockbuster ‘Barbie’ Build Buzz for Mattel’s New Amusement Park? - The Messenger
Business.
Will Blockbuster ‘Barbie’ Build Buzz for Mattel’s New Amusement Park?

The $1 billion box office phenomenon could be a huge draw for the toymaker's push into the parks business

Francisco Velasquez
Barbie is coming to life. 

Following the movie’s blockbuster debut, Mattel, the parent company behind the iconic doll, is planning to open the Mattel Adventure Park in 2024 in Arizona, now helped by Barbie's $1 billion box office success.

The park will open at the VAI Resort in Glendale, according to developers.

“Mattel Adventure Park is an amazing opportunity to bring our beloved brands to life,” said Julie Freeland, senior director of global live events and attractions at Mattel. 

The amusement park will include two roller coaster themed rides that cater to Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand. The 84-foot-tall "Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride," will be the first-ever family coaster. The other, “Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer," will be its more exhilarating counterpart.

Leveraging Barbie’s success, the park will include a Barbie Beach House that features the "Barbie Dream Closet Experience.” The experience will use hologram technology "to bring Barbie to life," and will also include a rooftop bar and restaurant. 

Additional activities, including a laser tag arena, mini-golf and a climbing structure resembling an oversized UNO card, will also be included in the theme park’s activities. 

Construction is under way, Freeland said. The park will be located in Glendale, Arizona, at the VAI Resort, about a 25-minute drive from Phoenix, Arizona, just south of the State Farm Stadium. 

Mark Cornell, president at Epic Resort Destinations, the construction company for the resort, said the theme park’s indoor and outdoor design strategy combined with acres of air-conditioned space will “ensure a cool guest experience all summer long here in the heat of Arizona.” 

The VAI resort, which plans to open next year too, has already been dubbed the largest hotel in the state. The billion-dollar resort will have a nightclub, an outdoor concert venue, 12 restaurants and more than 1,000 rooms. The resort plans to generate an estimated 1,800 jobs for the city of Glendale. 

An exact date on the amusement park’s opening has yet to be confirmed. The park was previously slated to be open this year. 

