Pot Prices Are Plunging in Massachusetts: Report  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Pot Prices Are Plunging in Massachusetts: Report 

A gram of cannabis is going for less than half of what it cost a year ago as competition heats up

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Marijuana prices in Massachusetts, the first state on the East Coast to legalize recreational pot, have plunged by more than half over the course of a year, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

In July, one gram at a dispensary retailed for $6.21, the newspaper reported. A year ago, it sold for $13.92.

With more than 200 recreational shops in the state, businesses are competing for customers; another 100 stores are preparing to open, the Globe said. But that boom may not lead to more tax dollars for Massachusetts coffers.

The state's Cannabis Control Commission said in January that gross sales since state lawmakers legalized pot in 2016 had surpassed $4 billion. On adult-use marijuana, the state levies a 6.25% sales tax and 10.75% excise tax. Cities and towns have the option of charging an additional 3%. Medical-use marijuana isn't subject to tax.

harvested cannabis
There are more than 200 weed stores in the state, and another 100 are set to open, The Boston Globe reports.File: Getty Images

Other states that banked big on pot are also feeling pain. Sales in Colorado and Nevada, longstanding hot spots for the weed business, have declined in recent months, according to data by headset.io. In June, Oregon saw monthly sales fall 20% compared with a year ago, while Colorado reported an 11% drop.

“The reality is setting in that there isn’t this pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Kobie Evans, an owner of a Dorchester- based dispensary, told the Globe. “It’s actually very, very, scary … when everyone was speculating about the industry, back in 2016, ’17, ’18, we all had these high hopes and all these grand expectations."

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.