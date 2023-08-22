Pot Prices Are Plunging in Massachusetts: Report
A gram of cannabis is going for less than half of what it cost a year ago as competition heats up
Marijuana prices in Massachusetts, the first state on the East Coast to legalize recreational pot, have plunged by more than half over the course of a year, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.
In July, one gram at a dispensary retailed for $6.21, the newspaper reported. A year ago, it sold for $13.92.
With more than 200 recreational shops in the state, businesses are competing for customers; another 100 stores are preparing to open, the Globe said. But that boom may not lead to more tax dollars for Massachusetts coffers.
The state's Cannabis Control Commission said in January that gross sales since state lawmakers legalized pot in 2016 had surpassed $4 billion. On adult-use marijuana, the state levies a 6.25% sales tax and 10.75% excise tax. Cities and towns have the option of charging an additional 3%. Medical-use marijuana isn't subject to tax.
Other states that banked big on pot are also feeling pain. Sales in Colorado and Nevada, longstanding hot spots for the weed business, have declined in recent months, according to data by headset.io. In June, Oregon saw monthly sales fall 20% compared with a year ago, while Colorado reported an 11% drop.
“The reality is setting in that there isn’t this pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Kobie Evans, an owner of a Dorchester- based dispensary, told the Globe. “It’s actually very, very, scary … when everyone was speculating about the industry, back in 2016, ’17, ’18, we all had these high hopes and all these grand expectations."
