Office Mask Mandates Are Popping Up Across US As COVID Surges

A film company in Los Angeles. A hospital in New York State. A liberal arts college in Atlanta. All three are among a recent wave of workplaces that have reinstated long-ago dropped mask mandates.

The moves come as COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide amid an emergence of multiple new variants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At Lionsgate's Santa Monica offices in Los Angeles, employees recently received an email instructing them that they must wear masks indoors, effectively immediately, according to Deadline. The memo, was sent out after several workers tested positive for COVID and said the mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

“Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace,” according to the memo, which was sent out by Sommer McElroy, the company's response manager

Across the country in Atlanta, Morris Brown College announced Sunday that the school would reinstate its mask mandate for 14 days because of reports of COVID cases among students. In an Instagram post, the school said it will implement social distancing protocols and ban large gatherings.

And on Aug. 17, Upstate University Hospital and Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. reinstated their mask mandates after an uptick in staff calling out sick with COVID, according to an email sent to hospital staff and shared with The Messenger.

"Effective immediately, mandatory masking is required by all staff, visitors, and patients in clinical areas of Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital, and ambulatory clinical spaces," said the email.

The hospitals attributed the increase in COVID cases among staff and the rise of patients being hospitalized with COVID to a new strain called EG.5, commonly referred to as Eris.

COVID hospitalizations were up 21% nationwide, to 12,613, in the week ending Aug. 12, compared to the week before, according to CDC data.

Covid hospitalizations were up 21% nationwide to 12,613 in the week ending August 12, compared to the week before, according to CDC data. Getty

Health authorities in both New York State and Los Angeles County warned their residents of the recent upturn in hospitalizations.

In early August, the New York State Health Department urged New Yorkers to exercise caution as hospitalizations were up 22% to 640 in the week ending July 29. For the week ending Aug. 12, new hospitalizations reached 940, according to the CDC.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommended those at higher risk of hospitalizations and death from COVID to adopt strategies to reduce their exposure to the virus. COVID hospitalizations in the county reached 330 during the seven-day period ending Aug. 16.

Eris is now the leading COVID variant in the country, according to the CDC. EG.5 accounted for an estimated 18-24% of COVID cases from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19.

It is not, however, believed to be a more severe version COVID, but it is likely more transmissible due to a new mutation in its spike protein that can potentially evade immunization from infection and vaccination, according to Scott Roberts, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases expert.

“I am not aware of data that suggests EG.5 leads to worse cases of COVID-19 compared to prior variants,” he wrote in a Yale Medicine blog post.

Early clinical trial data from Moderna showed its updated vaccine, which it expects to roll out this fall, provides protection against Eris and other emerging strains.

"These new results, which show that our updated COVID-19 vaccine generates a robust immune response against the rapidly spreading EG.5 and FL 1.5.1 strains and reflects our updated vaccine's ability to address emerging COVID-19 threats," said Moderna President Stephen Hoge in a statement Aug. 17.

The CDC is already monitoring an even newer highly-mutated strain that has been detected in the U.S., Israel and Denmark, the agency said in an August 17 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.