Marriott International Hotel Billionaire Facing Graft Probe in Singapore

Singapore's anti-corruption agency wants to question Seng, who has posted a $100,000 bond, about interactions with the suspended transport minister

Bruce Gil
Seng (left) with former Formula One chief Bernie Eccelstone in 2013: Seng is credited with bringing the racing league to Singapore..Mark Thompson/Getty

Billionaire Ong Beng Seng, managing director of a public company with interests in big-name hotels such as Marriott International, the Four Seasons and the Intercontinental, is the subject of an arrest warrant by authorities in Singapore, according to a statement released on Friday by his company, Hotel Properties.

The statement by Hotel Properties' board of directors says Seng, who is said to be traveling, has posted a $100,000 bond and will surrender his passport when he returns to the island nation.

The country’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has requested information from Seng regarding interactions with Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who is currently working with the bureau on a graft investigation.

“Mr Ong is cooperating fully with CPIB and has provided the information requested. As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point,” said the company statement. 

No charges have been filed against Seng. The company’s board has determined he can carry on his duties as managing director at this time. 

On Wednesday, the CPIB announced that Iswaran is assisting the bureau with an investigation but did not provide details. That same day Prime Minister Lee Hsien ordered Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation has been completed. 

Hotel Properties has interests in 38 hotels in Asia, Europe, the UK and the US. Besides Marriott International, the Four Seasons and the InterContinental, its holding include the Hard Rock and Concorde hotels.

Seng is known for bringing Formula One racing to Singapore in 2008, according to CNBC. His firm Singapore GP secured the rights to host the Singapore Grand Prix until 2028.

