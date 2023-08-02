Global Markets Sell Off After Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating

Global markets stock markets slid Wednesday following Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 348 points, or about 1%. The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 63 points, or 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 310 points, or more than 2%.
Overseas, the Nikkei in Tokyo fell by 767 or 2.3%, the FTSE (or Footsie) in London dropped by 104 points or 1.4% and the Shanghai stock index was trading down by 29 points or less than 1% as of 4:30 p.m. ET.
Fitch Ratings lowered the America's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to AA+ from AAA, Fitch's highest grade, late Tuesday. The credit rating company cited a rising debt load, debt-limit standoffs in Congress and last-minute resolutions that have eroded confidence in fiscal management, The Messenger reported.
- Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Citing Ballooning Federal Debt
- Fitch Warns It Could Downgrade U.S. Credit Rating Over Political ‘Brinkmanship’
- Warren Buffett Joins Chorus of Top Business Leaders Dismissing Downgrade of US Credit
- Global Stocks Continue to Slide, Treasury Yields Rise as Investors React to Fitch Downgrade
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen immediately rebuked Fitch's downgrade, saying it was "arbitrary and based on outdated data."
Fitch also said economic growth in the U.S. will slow from 2.1% last year to 1.2% in 2023, forecasting a brief and mild recession beginning in the last quarter and running through the first three months of next year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- ‘Supernatural’ Star Buys Really Old Connecticut Mansion Screaming to Be HauntedBusiness