Global Markets Sell Off After Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen immediately rebuked Fitch's downgrade, saying it was 'arbitrary and based on outdated data'

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Stocks are reacting to Fitch’s downgrade of U.S. credit late Tuesday.Yuichiro Chino/Getty

Global markets stock markets slid Wednesday following Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 348 points, or about 1%. The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 63 points, or 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 310 points, or more than 2%.

Overseas, the Nikkei in Tokyo fell by 767 or 2.3%, the FTSE (or Footsie) in London dropped by 104 points or 1.4% and the Shanghai stock index was trading down by 29 points or less than 1% as of 4:30 p.m. ET.

Fitch Ratings lowered the America's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to AA+ from AAA, Fitch's highest grade, late Tuesday. The credit rating company cited a rising debt load, debt-limit standoffs in Congress and last-minute resolutions that have eroded confidence in fiscal management, The Messenger reported.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen immediately rebuked Fitch's downgrade, saying it was "arbitrary and based on outdated data."

Fitch also said economic growth in the U.S. will slow from 2.1% last year to 1.2% in 2023, forecasting a brief and mild recession beginning in the last quarter and running through the first three months of next year.

