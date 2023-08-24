Firm that Ran Bud Light Ad Campaign with Transgender TikTok Star Lays Off Staff

The influencer marketing firm that paired Bud Light with Dylan Mulvaney laid off 13 workers, an employee told the New York Post.

Captiv8, a San Mateo, Calif.-based firm, fired the workers after executives took an extravagant trip to the Cannes-Lions film festival in France earlier this summer, The Post reported. The move was called “tone deaf” by an employee.

The ad firm led Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star, which sparked a boycott of the brand by conservative beer-drinkers nationwide. Following the backlash, the company’s overall U.S. sales fell 10.5% in the second quarter.

Captiv8 has also worked with companies such as Disney, Netflix, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, according to its site. The firm did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comment regarding the layoffs.