Firm that Ran Bud Light Ad Campaign with Transgender TikTok Star Lays Off Staff

Weeks before, executives took a lavish trip to France

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Krishna Subramanian, left, is the co-founder and CEO of Captiv8.Steven Simione/Getty Images

The influencer marketing firm that paired Bud Light with Dylan Mulvaney laid off 13 workers, an employee told the New York Post. 

Captiv8, a San Mateo, Calif.-based firm, fired the workers after executives took an extravagant trip to the Cannes-Lions film festival in France earlier this summer, The Post reported. The move was called “tone deaf” by an employee.

The ad firm led Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star, which sparked a boycott of the brand by conservative beer-drinkers nationwide. Following the backlash, the company’s overall U.S. sales fell 10.5% in the second quarter.

Captiv8 has also worked with companies such as Disney, Netflix, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, according to its site. The firm did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comment regarding the layoffs.

