Manufacturers Call on Congress to Curb ESG Mandates

The National Association of Manufacturers urged the House Financial Services Committee to rein in environmental, social and governance (ESG) rules implemented by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a letter addressed to committee Chairman Patrick McHenry and Ranking Member Maxine Waters, the association slammed the SEC's “prescriptive” and “inflexible” ESG mandates, claiming that the rules “will dramatically increase costs for manufacturers while providing minimal benefit for investors.”

“Manufacturers now receive shareholder proposals on a regular basis from activists that have little-to-no investment in their company or interest in its success,” Jay Timmons, president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Manufacturers, wrote in the letter. “These proposals almost invariably seek to advance environmental, social and governance agendas unrelated to the business’s long-term prospects.”

The association called on Congress to limit the influence that proxy advisory firms have on corporate governance, among other requests. Proxy advisory firms provide institutional investors with research, data and management recommendations. The SEC approved its final rules governing proxy firms in late 2020.

Republican House members launched an ESG working group to push back on ESG mandates and policies, which it claims “force far-left ideology on Americans.” The group released an interim report on June 23 outlining reforms to the SEC’s rules that would increase oversight of proxy firms.

The National Association of Manufacturers, which comprises 14,000 U.S. companies across industrial sectors, represents business interests in the GOP’s fight against ESG policies, CNBC reported.

The SEC proposed business-friendly rules during the Trump administration that allowed companies to preview recommendations from proxy firms and required proxy advisors to let their clients know of companies’ responses to recommendations, according to CNBC. The Biden administration walked back both rules in 2022.