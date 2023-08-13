Manhattan Real Estate Firm Allegedly Diverted Nearly $40 Million in Project Funding to CEO - The Messenger
Business
Manhattan Real Estate Firm Allegedly Diverted Nearly $40 Million in Project Funding to CEO

Nightingale Properties raised over $60 million from 800 investors for deals in Miami in Atlanta that never closed

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
The Department of Justice is investigating a Manhattan property company for allegedly diverting almost $40 million from a crowdfunding platform to its CEO’s accounts, Bisnow reported.

Nightingale Properties raised more than $60 million from over 800 investors on CrowdStreet to fund renovations of an office building in Miami and to purchase an office complex in Atlanta, but the deals never closed, according to The Real Deal.

Nightingale’s portfolio spans the east coast, with large office buildings in Philadelphia and New York, where the company is headquartered. 

A fiduciary for the entities created for the two deals, Anna Phillips, told investors in a webinar on Friday that the Security and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice had launched an investigation into Nightingale’s use of the funding.

Nightingale Properties raised money for the acquisition of the Atlanta Financial Center, but the deal never went through.Kevin Fleming/Getty Images

Phillips said $37 million of the Atlanta CrowdStreet funding was paid to Nightingale’s CEO Elie Shwartz and entities under his control, while $1.3 million was paid out of the Miami account, according to the webinar obtained by Bisnow.

CrowdStreet reportedly has assured investors that it would consider legal action against the company for wrongdoing.

“We recognize the impact Nightingale’s actions and resulting uncertainty have on you,” CrowdStreet wrote in an email to deal investors in July detailed by The Real Deal.

“CrowdStreet is continuously assessing all potential next steps, including legal actions against Nightingale and Mr. Schwartz," the email added.

Nightingale did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

