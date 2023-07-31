$125,000 a Month for an Apartment in Manhattan May Be a Record
The apartment went for $230 a square foot
A duplex in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood rented off-market for $125,000 a month in late July, according to Jessica Campbell, one of the brokers on the property with Nest Seekers.
The apartment is 6,500 square feet, plus an additional 4,129 in square feet from the apartment's private outdoor space, according to the listing.
It's hard to say whether the rent is a record, since rents in New York City aren't publicly available, but Jonathan Miller, a well-known appraiser in New York, told The Real Deal "it's the highest I'm aware."
The building, at 100 Vandam Street, offers luxury perks including a private screening room, parking garage and communal space with a “candy canteen.”
The duplex has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The identity of the tenant was not disclosed.
Other units in the building have a much lower price tag, with a two-bedroom currently listed for between $17,900 and $21,250 a month.
This is the third most expensive lease per square foot that Campbell has rented. The 100 Vandam property went for $230 per square foot but Campbell previously rented an apartment near Central Park for $261 per square foot and later $299 per square foot.
