Manchester United and Adidas Extend Uniform Contract in $1.2 Billion Deal

One of the world's most iconic soccer teams, Manchester United, has renewed its contract with sports-wear brand Adidas in a $1.2 billion 10-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Shares of Manchester United as well as Adidas fell slightly Monday.

Adidas supplies the team with its iconic jerseys. Richard Arnold, the team's CEO since February 2022, said "the relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport."

The deal extends the soccer team's contract with the brand until June 2035.

This is the second time the two have worked together, as Adidas supplied uniforms to the team from 1980 to 1992. The most recent partnership began during the 2015-2016 soccer season according to the team's press release.