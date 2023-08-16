TikTok, YouTube Stars Left Holding Bag After Fanjoy Bankruptcy

Influencer merchandise startup Fanjoy — maker of hats, T-shirts and and mugs adorned with popular social media memes like "Dads Who Try" and "go find less" — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Fanjoy partnered with content creators to commercialize hashtags and influencer success by plastering their most viral catch phrases on hoodies, sweats, onesies and other merchandise.

In the past Fanjoy has worked with influencers such as Addison Rae, a TikToker with over 88 million followers, and YouTuber and pro boxer Jake Paul.

The company said in its bankruptcy filing it had 100 to 199 creditors including influencers, vendors, manufacturing and logistics groups. Payouts to content creators, as part of brand deals, were listed as three of Fanjoy's 20 largest debts. The company's bankruptcy was reported earlier by Insider.

The bankruptcy left dozens of influencers out tens of thousands of dollars.

GeorgeNotFound, a Minecraft YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers, is owed $94,500 for their collaboration. The Toast, a lifestyle podcast, is owed more than $81,000 for its work with Fanjoy; Elyse Myers, a TikToker with 6.7 million followers is owed more than $86,000.

Fanjoy also said it owes a variety of other big names including the actress Keke Palmer, controversial content creator Colleen Ballinger and Buzzfeed alums The Try Guys.

"We've filed for Chapter 11 to restructure and strengthen our business strategically," Fanjoy CEO Chris Vaccarino told Insider on Wednesday. "This decision aligns with our relentless commitment to supporting our creators. We're optimistic about the future and will share more as we embark on this new chapter."

The company said it has $100,000 to $500,000 in assets, compared with $1 million to $10 million in liabilities, according to the filing.

Vaccarino founded Fanjoy in 2014 after going on tour with his brother's band, A Great Big World. Between 2014 and 2016, Fanjoy made gift boxes for artists such as Mariah Carey and Pentatonic, according to The Daily Beast. The company saw its popularity explode in 2020 after teaming up with Rae and YouTuber David Dobrik.