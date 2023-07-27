Majority of Tesla Owners Say Musk’s Public Statements Have ‘Harmed’ Carmaker’s Reputation

A majority of Tesla Model 3 owners said Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent public statements do not reflect their values, and that the executive is a negative role model for other business leaders, according to a Bloomberg survey of 5,000 owners. An overwhelming majority also agreed that Musk’s public statements have “harmed” or “greatly harmed” the automaker’s reputation.

Musk is no stranger to controversy. The man who founded SpaceX, funded Tesla and rebranded Twitter to X.com, once lost his company $12 billion by tweeting about taking Tesla private and called a British explorer who helped save children trapped in a cave in Thailand a “pedo guy.”

During just the last week it’s been reported that the attorney general of California is investigating Tesla and that the automaker had a secret team to suppress some consumer complaints about its vehicles.

A majority of survey respondents also said that Musk’s statements do not align with Tesla’s mission and that his purchase of X.com has been a distraction from his responsibilities at the automaker. About 21.5% of Model 3 owners who sold their vehicles and bought a different brand said they did so because of their disapproval of Musk. Another 18% sold their cars because of how Tesla’s branding is perceived.

“Elon Musk is squandering his formerly noble goal of decarbonization in order to make conservatives like him,” one respondent said. Another said that Musk should remove himself from Tesla and Space X, adding that “he is a shameless lunatic with ego greater than [the] solar system.

Other respondents disagreed, labeling Musk a “genius,” “eccentric” and the “Thomas Edison of our time.”

But, in some good news for Tesla, nearly 75% of Model 3 owners who are planning to buy a new car in the next two years said they would consider another Tesla. Just over 50% said they were looking at the Cybertruck, Tesla’s first pickup, which was revealed earlier this month after years of delays.

A separate Bloomberg survey of 2,000 Full-Self Driving software beta testers found that the majority of testers praised Tesla’s autopilot software. Most respondents said it performed very well when stopping at stop signs or stop lights, but had trouble navigating construction zones.

However, responses to more specific questions about FSD were scattered. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the most positive answer, a question about how reliable the technology was scored a 3.10, while a question about the general usefulness scored a 3.72.

About 28% of testers said Autopilot has put them in a dangerous situation, up from 13% when the question was asked in a 2019 survey. On the other hand, 38% said Autopilot saved them from a dangerous situation, up from 28% in the 2019 survey.

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration requested fresh data on Tesla’s FSD and Autopilot system earlier this month. The administration has been investigating Tesla for nearly two years after it was reported that the technology has been involved in a multitude of car accidents.

The software has been involved in at least 730 car crashes and 17 fatalities since 2019, according to The Washington Post’s analysis of NHTSA data.