Major VC Firm Sequoia Capital Is Losing Major Talent

Sequoia Capital, one of venture capital’s biggest global brand, is suddenly losing five of its partners.
Michael Moritz, a famed Silicon Valley venture capital investor, left the firm after 38 years, according to a memo sent to Sequoia’s limited partners, which was first reported by The New York Times. Four other partners — Mike Vernal, Michelle Fradin, Kais Khimji and Daniel Chen — are also making their exit, unnamed sources told The Information Wednesday.
The shakeup follows news of Sequoia’s breakup earlier this summer. The firm, known for early investments in American tech companies including Airbnb and Whatsapp, split into three VC firms in June, according to press reports. Its China fund relaunched as HongShan, with its business in India and Southeast Asia operating under Peak XV Partners.
The five departures will reduce its staff by 15%. Chen and Fradin were crypto investors for the firm. They are the second and third crypto-focused partners to leave Sequoia since the collapse of FTX in November, according to The Information.
- Amid China Tension, Legendary Venture Capital Firm Sequoia Splits Asian Business
- Steve Jobs’ Son Launches VC Firm To Fund Cancer Cures
- Jonathan Majors Heads to Court in Alleged Assault Case
- Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good Amid Assault Charges
- The fall of FTX: The stunning collapse of a massive crypto firm could send shockwaves through traditional financial markets
Sequoia Capital did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- ‘Supernatural’ Star Buys Really Old Connecticut Mansion Screaming to Be HauntedBusiness
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares FallBusiness
- PayPal Launches US Dollar-Backed StablecoinBusiness
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Tyson Foods Posts $350 Million Loss in Third QuarterBusiness
- Kim Kardashian Hires Former Apple Exec to Private-Equity Firm SKKY PartnersBusiness