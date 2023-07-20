Major VC Firm Sequoia Capital Is Losing Major Talent - The Messenger
Major VC Firm Sequoia Capital Is Losing Major Talent

The shakeup at the storied venture capital firm follow its decision to break up into three businesses last month

Laura Bratton
Famed VC Michael Moritz worked at Sequoia Capital for nearly 38 years.Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Sequoia Capital, one of venture capital’s biggest global brand, is suddenly losing five of its partners. 

Michael Moritz, a famed Silicon Valley venture capital investor, left the firm after 38 years, according to a memo sent to Sequoia’s limited partners, which was first reported by The New York Times. Four other partners — Mike Vernal, Michelle Fradin, Kais Khimji and Daniel Chen — are also making their exit, unnamed sources told The Information Wednesday.

The shakeup follows news of Sequoia’s breakup earlier this summer. The firm, known for early investments in American tech companies including Airbnb and Whatsapp, split into three VC firms in June, according to press reports. Its China fund relaunched as HongShan, with its business in India and Southeast Asia operating under Peak XV Partners.

The five departures will reduce its staff by 15%. Chen and Fradin were crypto investors for the firm. They are the second and third crypto-focused partners to leave Sequoia since the collapse of FTX in November, according to The Information.

Sequoia Capital did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

