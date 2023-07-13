Major US Banks Report Earnings Friday and Could Feel the Squeeze of High Interest Rates

Rising rates continue to be front and center as six of the nation’s largest banks prepare to report second-quarter earnings beginning Friday.

JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report earnings before the market opens on Friday, followed by Bank of America and Morgan Stanley on Tuesday and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday.

The three months ended June 30 comprise the first full quarter since the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Knock-on effects continue, including concerns about the impact of the Federal Reserve’s ongoing attempts to slow inflation by raising interest rates.

The 10 consecutive rate hikes since early last year will weigh on the profit banks make on the difference between what they pay for deposits and what they earn from the loans they make. That spread, known as net interest margin, is the crucial driver of bank profits.

Net Interest Margin

“Net interest margins are contracting,” says Stephen Biggar, an analyst at Argus Research. “The yield paid on deposits has increased.” Banks are being forced to pay the higher rates to depositors to stay competitive with higher yielding alternatives.

Wells Fargo reported net interest margin of 3.20% for the first quarter. A July 7 Morgan Stanley research report estimates that will fall to 3.13% in the second quarter. And It will continue contracting to 2.83% for the full year in 2024, the report forecasts.

The big banks have lagged badly in the stock market for the first six months, though the dispersion of performance is notable. Shares of Goldman and Bank of America returned a negative 4.7% and 12.1%, respectively, through June. Those of JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup returned 10.1%, 4.9%, 2.1% and 3.9%, respectively.

None of the banks has come close to matching the 15.9% return of the S&P 500 Index over that span.

Bank earnings serve as a gauge of the U.S. economy, not only for their headline earnings-per-share numbers but also for the insight that more granular data provides for the consumer and commercial sectors — an early warning system for the U.S. economy as a whole.

There is positive news. Year-to-date loan growth is up 1.1% through June, according to Federal Reserve data. Year-over-year, the consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, slowed to 3% in June.

Recession Fears, Writedowns

Yet recessionary fears persist. The yield curve remains inverted, meaning shorter term Treasuries yield more than longer term ones — often viewed as an indicator of a recession.

The big six banks are expected to have written off a combined total of $5 billion due to defaulted loans in the second quarter, according to a July 10 Financial Times report, according to average estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up sharply from a year ago.

“The banks are probably going to increase their reserves,” says Kenneth Leon, CFRA equity research director. He expects lower to middle class families to toil under higher credit card debt as inflation persists. “Some of their lower FICO credit card holders will suffer.”

Auto loan delinquencies are another worry, as is the battered commercial real estate market.

“If there’s a train wreck, it will be a train wreck over 18 to 24 months,” Leon says of the commercial real estate sector.

M&A Scrutinized

Investors will be closely scrutinizing company earnings and subsequent calls for bank specific developments. Among them are details of JPMorgan's integration of First Republic Bank, which it acquired in May; Goldman's progress on the sale of its GreenSky consumer lending business; and paper losses of more than $100 billion on Bank of America's bond portfolio.

The moribund investment banking environment has been a concern for over a year. Again, rising rates combined with financing constraints and recession worries, have severely dampened M&A activity, which in the first quarter of 2023 hit its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the financial data firm PitchBook. Just 23 companies went public through IPOs in the second quarter of 2023, according to Renaissance Capital.

That will continue to punish Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, though Leon expects the second quarter to be the trough of the investment banking cycle, representing a buying opportunity.

There are signs of stabilization following the first-quarter mini-crisis. “The one bright side is deposit outflows,” says analyst Biggar. Last April, banks garnered peak deposits of $18.2 trillion, he says, citing Federal Reserve data. That tumbled to $17.2 trillion in April 2023 as panicked customers pulled their money amidst the contagion of the Silicon Valley debacle.

That has since rebounded to $17.4 billion recently, an extra $200 billion, much of which flowed to larger institutions.

Dividends, Buybacks

One critical question for bank investors is the prospect of return of capital in the form of share buybacks or stock dividend payments. After passing the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests in June, all six banks increased their quarterly dividends, starting with the third quarter.

JPMorgan raised its quarterly pay out to $1.05 from $1.00 beginning in the third quarter, Morgan Stanley to 85 cents from 77.5 cents, Wells Fargo to 35 cents from 30 cents, Goldman Sachs to $2.75 from $2.50, Citigroup to 53 cents from 51 cents and Bank of America to 24 cents from 22 cents.

None of the banks, however, made announcements concerning new share repurchases — a driver of shareholder returns. That’s partly because of new capital requirements that are in the offing, analysts say, which may signal government disapproval of buybacks for now.

In a speech Monday at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said new capital requirements for the largest banks would be “as equivalent to requiring the largest banks to hold an additional 2 percentage points of capital, or an additional $2 of capital for every $100 of risk -weighted assets.”

Smaller and mid-sized banks, those with more than $100 million in assets, will also face enhanced capital requirements, Barr said. That, combined with the growing need for expensive technology needed to operate a bank in today’s digitized world, could push many of them into mergers in order to gain the economies of scale necessary to compete.

The big banks likely won’t be purchasers. “It’s going to be regionals buying other regionals,” says Christopher Wolfe, managing director and head of North American banks at Fitch Ratings. “They are going to have to get bigger.”