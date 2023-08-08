Lucid’s Luxury EV Sedan Sales Fall Short of Expectations

Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid reported on Tuesday $150.9 million in revenue, well below Wall Street’s expectations, for its second quarter, largely due to the company’s less-than-expected deliveries of its Air luxury sedans, according to its earnings report.

Lucid’s revenue was $30 million lower than analyst expectations, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Still, the automaker's revenue was greater than the $97.3 million recorded for the same period in 2022.

The company also reported losses per share of 40 cents, more red ink than analysts' expectations of 35 cents per share, according to Morningstar.

The company revealed last month that it had delivered just 1,404 of its Air Sedans to customers in that period, far below Wall Street’s predictions of 2,200 deliveries, according to CNBC. Lucid also produced 2,173 vehicles during the quarter at its Arizona factory.

The automaker confirmed it is still on track to manufacture more than 10,000 vehicles this year, with the company initiating vehicle shipments to Saudi Arabia during the last quarter. The country agreed last year to purchase up to 100,000 EVs over ten years, with an initial commitment to 50,000 vehicles and the option to buy another 50,000 during that period.

"We're on track toward achieving our 2023 production target of more than 10,000 vehicles, but we recognize we still have work to do to grow our customer base,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in the report.

Lucid will begin production for the Lucid Air Sapphire and Lucid Air Pure Rear Wheel Drive in September. The company announced the final specifications for the Sapphire, the first EV luxury super-sports sedan ever produced, on Tuesday.

The Sapphire will be able to go from 0-100 mph in under four seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph, and a distance range of 427 miles. The vehicle will be priced at $249,000 in the U.S., not including taxes and other fees.

The Lucid Gravity, its all-electric SUV, will be unveiled in November, with production scheduled for late 2024, according to the earnings report.

The automaker ended the quarter with $6.25 billion in liquidity, including $3 billion raised during the second quarter, which is expected to take the company into 2025, Lucid CFO Sherry House said in the report.

Lucid and Aston Martin agreed to a series of contracts, worth more than $450 million, in June to integrate and supply Aston Martin with Lucid’s powertrain and battery systems. The British luxury sports car maker will pay Lucid through a combination of phased cash payments and stock.

Lucid cut its workforce by 18% in March as part of restructuring, according to a regulatory filing.

Lucid stock rose over 3% on Tuesday morning.