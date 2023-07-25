Lowe’s Employee Rehired After Being Fired For Trying to Stop Shoplifters - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Lowe’s Employee Rehired After Being Fired For Trying to Stop Shoplifters

Donna Hansbrough tried to stop a trio of shoplifters from walking away with over $2,100 worth of merchandise

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The group of three tried to walk away with $2,101 worth of Lowe’s merchandise.Scott Olson/Getty Images

A 68-year-old Lowe's employee who was fired last month for trying to stop three shoplifters at a Lowe’s store in Georgia finally has her job back.

Donna Hansbrough was assaulted on June 25 after she tried to stop three men from walking away with over $2,100 in merchandise by grabbing one of the suspect’s shopping carts, the Rincon Police Department in Rincon, Ga. said on its Facebook page last week, seeking information about the the three suspects. 

Lowe’s terminated Hansbrough shortly thereafter, saying her actions were “a violation of their policy and Donna was terminated as a result.”  

Hansbrough, who was at Lowe’s for 13 years, was struck in the face three times, police said. The incident caused Hansbrough’s right eye to swell and blacken, police added.  

Read More

Since then, Lowe’s has re-hired Hansbrough, the police department said. CNN also reported her rehire earlier. 

“After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s,” the company said in a statement to CNN. 

The incident highlights a growing trend among retailers across the U.S. who have been forced to deal with persistent crime, such as shoplifting and larger-scale organized retail theft. 

According to the National Retail Federation, the cost retailers had to face in light of their “shrinking” merchandise reached $94.5 billion in 2021, a 4% increase from the $90.8 billion in cost retailers had to grapple with during 2020. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.