Lowe’s Employee Rehired After Being Fired For Trying to Stop Shoplifters

A 68-year-old Lowe's employee who was fired last month for trying to stop three shoplifters at a Lowe’s store in Georgia finally has her job back.
Donna Hansbrough was assaulted on June 25 after she tried to stop three men from walking away with over $2,100 in merchandise by grabbing one of the suspect’s shopping carts, the Rincon Police Department in Rincon, Ga. said on its Facebook page last week, seeking information about the the three suspects.
Lowe’s terminated Hansbrough shortly thereafter, saying her actions were “a violation of their policy and Donna was terminated as a result.”
Hansbrough, who was at Lowe’s for 13 years, was struck in the face three times, police said. The incident caused Hansbrough’s right eye to swell and blacken, police added.
Since then, Lowe’s has re-hired Hansbrough, the police department said. CNN also reported her rehire earlier.
“After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s,” the company said in a statement to CNN.
The incident highlights a growing trend among retailers across the U.S. who have been forced to deal with persistent crime, such as shoplifting and larger-scale organized retail theft.
According to the National Retail Federation, the cost retailers had to face in light of their “shrinking” merchandise reached $94.5 billion in 2021, a 4% increase from the $90.8 billion in cost retailers had to grapple with during 2020.
