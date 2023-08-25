Looming Tax Hikes for Millions of Americans Get Scant Attention in First Republican Debate

When eight Republican presidential candidates took the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for their first debate, they bickered about topics ranging from abortion and Ukraine to UFOs and Hunter Biden’s paintings.

But the GOP 8 paid almost zero attention to one of the single biggest issues the next commander in chief will face. Come 2026, when whoever is elected in November 2024 will have been in office for 12 months, the once-in-a-generation tax cuts that former President Donald Trump sealed six years ago are set to expire.

For affluent investors with sophisticated wealth advisors, the looming rollback has already set into motion a wave of estate planning strategies, with many clients ramping up moves to shift dollars out of their taxable estates. For ordinary Americans, what’s known as the coming “sunset” presents potentially serious pocketbook issue that could soon cause them to face larger tax bills.

“It’s a really big thing they didn’t discuss — it’s the elephant in the living room,” said Scott Bishop, a partner and managing director at Presidio Wealth Partners in Houston. “We’re going to have a significant change in tax policy and a significant increase in taxes on the wealthy.”

The next president will either have to marshal legislative support to extend the tax cuts — unlikely unless they’re a Republican and control both the Senate and the House of Representatives — or let them expire as scheduled. A third option is bickering across aisles about which provisions, if any, might stand or be introduced.

Trump’s roughly $1.9 trillion tax-code overhaul in 2017 also cut rates for corporations and businesses. They're not set to expire. But the windfall delivered to individuals — some more than others — doesn’t, absent any extensions, have much time left.

The law temporarily doubled the amount of money individuals can give away tax-free during their lifetime or at death to $10 million. The figure has since been indexed for inflation, so this year, the gift and estate tax exemption is $12.92 million per individual, or double that for married couples. Any gifted amounts over those levels get hit with the 40% estate tax.

Each year, an individual taxpayer can give any number of people up to $17,000 a year each — double the amount for married couples — without triggering taxes that start at 18% and top out at 40%. But come the first day of 2026, the total amount of money Americans can pass on tax-free will fall by roughly half.

Some 22.7 million American adults were worth at least $1 million last year, according to UBS’s most recent global wealth report. Nearly 3.6 million households were worth at least $5 million in 2020, investment advisory firm Leigh Baldwin & Co. Advisory Services in Cazenovia, New York, estimates. Those households could thus face a giant tax hit come 2026.

The overhaul also lowered the federal tax rates Americans pay each year. Before the revamp, rates for the tax code’s seven brackets ranged from 10% to 39.6%. Now the top rate is 37%. Most other rates were lowered, while the income levels at which others kick in were widened, leading to a tax cut for most Americans. The individual rates are also due to expire at the end of 2025.

Trump also nearly doubled the standard deduction — the amount that reduces your taxable income. It’s now $13,850 for individuals and double that for married couples filing jointly. That provision is also set to revert to roughly half come 2026 — yet another reversal that will slam Americans in the wallet.

Trump, a 2024 contender who skipped the debate and has been indicted four times, for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, mishandling classified documents and falsifying business records, surrendered late Thursday to law enforcement officials in Atlanta.

Barely 24 hours earlier, only two Republican candidates mentioned taxes — barely — during the combative debate.

“Getting into the weeds of tax policy sometimes just just isn't as sexy as those other topics,” Erica York, a senior economist at think tank the Tax Foundation, said Thursday.

York added that the “real absence of any substantive debate on tax policy was really notable, because that is a major challenge that they're going to face and it’s going to have a major impact on everyday Americans.”

Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, told the debate audience that “a lot of people don't know that those Trump-Pence tax cuts that we got signed into law go away at the end of 2025 if we don't have a Republican president and a Republican House and a Republican Senate.” He added that if elected, he would both extend those cuts and introduce new ones, but he didn’t provide any details.

Tim Scott, a Republican senator from South Carolina, offered a muddled response when asked about government spending. He said that he “helped write the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017” (the mammoth, complex legislation was written by tax experts in the Senate and the House). Then he declared that “We cut taxes for a single mom like the one that raised me by 70%, for dual households by 60%.”

It’s not known what his mother’s household taxable income was, but Trump’s lower rates meant that individuals making up to $50,000 saw a reduction of 5.6%-13.5% in their federal tax bills, Joint Committee on Taxation data shows. Those earning more saw reductions of 5.9% to 9%.

Republicans have long wanted to abolish the estate tax, a move Democrats vehemently oppose. Many Democrats also want to tax unrealized capital gains — a major driver of wealth — at death, and raise the rate on top earners.

Absent a Republican trifecta with a super-majority in the Senate come 2026, York said a blanket extension of all the tax cuts was “not going to happen.”

But what could materialize, she said, was bipartisan agreement on lower tax rates low and middle income households and preservation of the Trump-elevated Child Tax Credit and standard deduction. The Child Tax Credit is worth $2,000 per eligible child under age 17; in 2021 only, it was temporarily boosted during the COVID-19 pandemic to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6-17.

“I think there's a zero percent chance that nothing gets extended,” York said.