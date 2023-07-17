More Loan Applications Are Getting Rejected, Fed Survey Finds

It’s getting harder to borrow money in the U.S.

The overall rejection rate for credit applicants increased to 21.8% in June 2023 from 18% a year ago — its highest level since June 2018, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The increase was highest among those with credit scores below 680, but spread across age groups.

Overall, credit applications for any kind of loan saw their lowest reading since October 2020, when the pandemic was still in its first several months and millions of people were on lockdown.

The average probability that a loan application will be rejected surged for all loan types: up 46.1% for mortgages, 42.4% for credit limit increase requests, 32.8% for credit cards, 30.7% for auto loans and 29.6 percent for mortgage refinance applications. The levels for auto loans, mortgages, and credit card limit increase requests are new highs.

Credit scores reached their highest level since 2009 last year, and with the national median credit score falling a smidge to 674 in the first quarter of 2023 from 676 a year before, The Messenger reported.

It's also more expensive to borrow. As of February the average interest rate charged on bank-issued credit cards was 20.9%, compared to about 16% in February 2022, The Messenger recently reported. That's the highest level since at least 1994, according to the most recent Fed data.

The average rate for a $30,000 home equity line of credit ticked up to 8.65% on July 12, up from about 4% before the Fed interest rate hikes began in March 2022, according to Bankrate.

The central bank left rates at between 5% and 5.25% in June, but it is expected to continue its rate hikes after its next meeting in July.