LiveNation CEO Banked More Than 5,000 Times What the Company’s Median Wage Worker Made Last Year

LiveNation's Chief Executive Officer Michael Rapino banked $139 million in total compensation last year, a whopping 5,414 times the concert ticket company’s median wage of $25,673. It's the widest pay gap between top bosses and rank-and-file employees in corporate America, the Institute for Policy Studies said Thursday.

Each year, the progressive think tank in Washington, D.C., tracks the 100 largest publicly-traded U.S. companies with the lowest median-wage worker wages and compares them to those companies' pay packages for their top leaders.

According to the institute's latest Executive Excess Report, the average CEO took home $15.3 million in salary, bonuses, stock options and perks. Meanwhile, employees at those executives' companies banked an average $31,672 — 483 times less.

“​​In response to strikes and union organizing drives, corporate leaders routinely insist that they simply lack the wherewithal to raise employee pay,” wrote Sarah Anderson, the institute’s global economy director. “And yet top executives seem to have little trouble finding resources for enriching themselves and wealthy shareholders.”

The report also highlighted how much companies have spent on stock buybacks, a move that tends to boost an executive's long-term incentive awards. From January 2020 through last May, 90 of the 100 companies with the greatest pay discrepancy spent a combined $341.2 billion repurchasing their shares on the open market.

On the stock buyback front, home improvement retailer Lowe’s led the pack, spending $34.9 billion over the past three and a half years to repurchase its own shares. In 2022, the company spent more than $14.1 billion, and CEO Marvin Ellison took home $17.5 million. The median worker pay at the company was $29,584.

Nike also ranked high, with CEO John Donahoe II spending nearly $9 billion on buybacks. That outlay, the institute said, contributed to a 769 percent hike in Donohoe’s stock awards. Half of the sneaker retailer's 77,239 global employees make less than $37,410.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., which owns Ticketmaster, says its "We Live to Take Care of Our Own" motto applies to "our artists, fans, partners, and of course, our employees." The company is under fire for snafus involving its sales of tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.