Live Nation Shares Slide Following Report DOJ Could Sue to Break Up Ticketmaster

The shares of Live Nation Entertainment slid on Friday after Politico reported that the Justice Department could file an antitrust lawsuit against the concert promoter in the coming months.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Politico said the department is aiming to file a lawsuit against the company and its subsidiary Ticketmaster this fall for abusing their power as the nation's biggest ticket seller in the live music industry.

If successful, the case could lead to a breakup of the company the political news website reported. Ticketmaster is at the center of the investigation, Politico reported.

Stock of Live Nation fell 7.8% following the report to $89.33 per share. The shares, however, are up more than 25% year-to-date.

Ticketmaster has long been under fire, especially after a bungled sale of concert tickets for Taylor Swift last fall. But the Swift debacle is unrelated to the DOJ’s investigation, Politico reported.

No final decision has been made on whether to file against Live Nation, and the decision could depend on staff resources at the Justice Department, sourced told Politico.

The Department has trials against Google's search business in September and the proposed merger of JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in October. It is also has ongoing investigations of Apple, Visa and Adobe.

Live Nation told Politico that its discussions with the Justice Department are in the early stages.

“We’re in regular contact with the DOJ and they haven’t told us they think we’re doing anything illegal or asked us to address any concerns,” Dan Wall, Live Nation’s executive vice president for corporate and regulatory affairs, said in a statement. “It would be highly irregular for the DOJ to file without that notice and a lot of dialogue afterwards. However, if they do file we are prepared to defend ourselves.”