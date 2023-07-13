Liquid Death, Maker of Canned Water, Reportedly Looking to Go Public - The Messenger
Liquid Death, Maker of Canned Water, Reportedly Looking to Go Public

Plans for an IPO suggest appetite for new public offerings could be returning

Published
Carlo Versano
Liquid Death Mountain WaterLiquid Death

Liquid Death, the trendy brand of canned water, is said to be preparing for a potential IPO in a sign that Wall Street’s appetite for public offerings may be picking back up after a prolonged drought.

Supplying Demand, the parent company of Liquid Death, has tapped Goldman Sachs to work on an offering that could come as soon as next year, according to a report in The Information Wednesday.

The Liquid Death brand was conceived in 2019 as “the first bold, hilarious beverage focused on health and sustainability.” It raised more than $200 million in VC funding with its edgy, sustainability focused social media marketing and taglines like “Murder Your Thirst" and "Death to Plastic."

Liquid Death has amassed 2.2 million followers on Instagram and another 4 million TikTok – impressive numbers for what is essentially purified water packaged in a tallboy aluminum can.

The company has since expanded into sparkling water, a crowded, millennial-favorite niche that includes heavyweights like La Croix and Pepsi-backed bubly sparkling water. 

The reports that Liquid Death is exploring an IPO suggest that deal activity may be returning to Wall Street after a period of sustained market uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes, and concerns about the health of the U.S. economy.

Just 90 companies IPOed in 2022, down from 416 the previous year, according to Ernst & Young.

But with inflation back down to 3% and the S&P 500 now trading above where it was when the Fed started hiking rates, there are signs that investor appetite for IPOs is returning.

Cava, a Mediterranean fast-casual chain, recently completed one of the most successful IPOs of the past year. Its shares jumped 24% since its June 15 debut, closing at $52.01 a share Wednesday before losing some of those gains in intraday trading Thursday.

