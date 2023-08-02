LinkedIn to Add AI ‘Coach’ to Help Job Seekers With Applications - The Messenger
LinkedIn to Add AI ‘Coach’ to Help Job Seekers With Applications

The LinkedIn Coach would reportedly help job-seekers apply for jobs, learn new skills and find more ways to connect with their networks

William Gavin
LinkedIn has reportedly fast-tracked the implementation of visible AI technology this year, including multiple text-generating tools.Kilito Chan/Getty Images

LinkedIn may be adding a new tool to its catalog of job-hunting technology: an artificial intelligence assistant "coach." The LinkedIn Coach would reportedly help job seekers apply for jobs, learn new skills and find more ways to connect with their network, according to a post from app researcher Nima Owji. 

Owji has developed a following online after reporting several in-progress new features on X.com, formerly known as Twitter, including plans to include a job-posting feature and new controls to direct messaging.

LinkedIn did not respond to a request from The Messenger to confirm the AI tool. A spokesman told Insider on Tuesday, "We are always exploring new ways to improve our member's experience on LinkedIn and will have more to share soon."

In a screenshot uncovered by Owji the chatbot suggests a few questions for users to ask, including asking about the culture of a company and how LinkedIn Coach works. 

The Coach is just the latest implementation of AI technology for LinkedIn, which first began using AI back in the mid-2000s, according to the Harvard Business Review. But most of these features have been passive and working behind the scenes, determining what jobs are recommended to users and protecting them from harmful content.

As AI has become more mainstream, through the rise of tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, LinkedIn has started using more overt tools. Over the last several months LinkedIn has added AI-powered collaborative articles, generative AI job descriptions for jobs posts and member profiles and a writing assistant for profiles. 

In 2016, Microsoft added LinkedIn to its portfolio through a $26.2 billion acquisition. Three years later Microsoft began partnering with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGGPT and DALL-E, through a $1 billion investment.

In January, after reports circulated that Microsoft was planning to extend its partnership through a $10 billion investment, the company announced a multi-year multi-billion investment in OpenAI.

“We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, in a January release.

