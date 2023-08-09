Jeans for Women, Designed by Women Coming Coming From Lee - The Messenger
Jeans for Women, Designed by Women Coming Coming From Lee

The 134-year-old denim company is working with female-owned Daydreamer apparel

Francisco Velasquez
American denim jean maker Lee wants a piece of the Goldilocks economy.

The 134-year-old denim company is working with female-owned Daydreamer apparel maker on its first-ever line of clothing designed by a woman for women, the company said Wednesday

Kansas-based Lee and Los Angeles-based Daydreamer will work together on a limited-collection that pays tribute to bygone eras of American music, fashion and culture. The aim, according to the company, is to “give a nod to the past while empowering women today.”  

“This collaboration is the first exclusively female for Lee,” said Betty Madden, vice-president of global design at Lee. “Blending our original icons with Daydreamer’s aesthetic creates a very cool fit that will inspire a whole new generation of fans,” she added. 

Girl power, in the form of record ticket sales to see Beyonce, Taylor Swift and the Barbie movie this summer, is being credited what economists hope will produce the so-called Goldilocks economy. That's helped buoy company earnings this quarter and is the perfect blend where the economy doesn't grow too hot or too slow, averting both inflation and a recession.

The limited-time collection will be priced between $75 and $138 and will harken back to the 90s, according to the company statement. 

Laura Glover, founder of 10-year-old Daydreamer, said that co-designing a product line with Lee “is an incredibly proud moment for me and the brand."

Kontoor Brands, which owns Lee, reported $188 million in revenue during the second quarter of this year, a 3% decrease from the $193 million the consumer brand made last year during the same period. 

