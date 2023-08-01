Leasing Cars Is Becoming Less Popular, Except for Electric Vehicles

Leasing vehicles is becoming more uncommon, as automakers cut back on lease deals because of tighter inventories, and consumers invest more time and cash into preserving their cars.

One exception is that leasing for electric vehicles, typically more expensive, is on the rise, helping to nudge up some activity in recent months.

While leases made up just 17% of new-vehicle sales between Nov. 2022 and January, leases are projected to account for 20% of retail sales in July, according to consumer intelligence firm J.D. Power. Leasing is expected to increase by 21.5% compared to last July.

"This month (July), leasing is expected to account for 20% of retail sales, up significantly from the low of 16% in September 2022, but still well below July 2019 when leased vehicles made up nearly 30% of all new-vehicle retail sales," Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power said.

Consumer credit agency TransUnion found that only a quarter of the 3.8 million consumers who ended a lease between July 2021 and June 2022 chose to lease another vehicle, a 40% drop from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's more, consumers are also ended their leases earlier in 2022 when compared to 2019. In 2022, 26% of consumers ended their leases six months before they expired, up from 16% who ended their leases six months early in 2019.

"Increasingly, we are seeing consumers at the end of their auto leases choosing not to lease another vehicle, but rather, to finance a new car purchase or buy a car with no financing at all," Satyan Merchant, the senior vice president and auto business leader at TransUnion, said.

Part of the decline in leasing is due to increasing prices. The average monthly lease payment jumped 33% between March 2020 and Dec. 2022, reaching $661 per month by the end of last year, according to a January report by Cox Automotive. Although monthly loan payments are more expensive, averaging at $785, they've only grown by 29%.

Cox also predicted that leases would make up 21% of sales at 2.5 million total leases.

The average age of light vehicles in the U.S. reached an all-time high of 12.2 years last year, increasing for the fifth year in a row. As cars are being made to last longer and improve performance, there's less of a need for consumers to rush out and buy a new car.

"Do I replace that engine? Do I fix that transmission and spend thousands on this vehicle? The economics have really changed to suggest, yes, it makes more sense to invest in that vehicle," Cox senior economist Charlie Chesbrough said at an auto insights symposium earlier this year.

But electric vehicles are bucking the trend.

Electric vehicles tend to be expensive, a turn-off for some consumers (even though some companies are slashing prices on certain models). A recent survey from Consumer Reports found that "30 percent of respondents would consider buying or leasing an EV, but 55 percent saw the purchase price as an impediment.”

On the other hand, leasing EVs can be more cost-effective. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed last year by President Joe Biden, included a $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs. While purchased EVs have to meet detailed vehicle-specific requirements to qualify for that credit, a section of the IRA makes all leased EVs eligible for the tax credit—regardless of those specifications.

Electric vehicles account for 8.6% of the total new-vehicle purchase and lease market, according to data from the J.D. Power EV Index.