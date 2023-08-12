Leader of ‘Bulletproof’ Web Hosting Site Behind 400 Cyber Attacks Indicted - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Leader of ‘Bulletproof’ Web Hosting Site Behind 400 Cyber Attacks Indicted

Attacks facilitated by LolekHosted.net resulted in ransom payouts valued at $146 million

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The leader behind a “bulletproof” web hosting site that facilitated ransomware attacks resulting in ransom payouts of approximately $146 million, has been indicted on multiple charges, according to unsealed court documents.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday by prosecutors in Tampa Bay, Florida. It charged the owner of web hosting company LolekHosted, Artur Karol Grabowski, with computer fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and international money laundering. 

“Bulletproof” web hosting services provide servers and a networking infrastructure intended to protect criminal actors engaged in illegal activities including ransomware, brute-force attacks, and phishing from take-down attempts, according to studies.

The Justice Department stepped up its efforts to crack down on cyber attacks earlier this summer, when it announced the creation of the new National Security Cyber Section within its National Security Division. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration launched a National CyberSecurity Strategy in July.

Polish national Grabowski is just the latest to be charged in association with ransomware attacks. A Russian resident, Mikhail Pavlovich Matveev, was charged by federal authorities earlier this summer with carrying out ransomware attacks resulting in victim payouts of $200 million. The FBI took down a notorious ransomware group, Hive, which targeted 1,500 victims in 80 countries, in January.

Read More
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced federal enforcement action against Hive in January.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Grabowski registered LolekHosted.net as a domain in 2014, according to the Department of Justice, and allowed its clients to host “everything but child porn.” LolekHosted facilitated ransomware attacks on 400 company networks, including school districts, colleges, hospitals and law enforcement, according to prosecutors, resulting in payments of over 5,000 bitcoin in ransoms. The bitcoin payments are currently valued at about $146 million, according to federal authorities. 

Ransomware attacks were carried out around the globe, including in the Middle District of Florida, where the case is being prosecuted. 

Grabowski is still at large but faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted and is ordered to hand over $21.5 million to authorities. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.