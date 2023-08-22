Lawmakers Ask Zuckerberg to Take Down Deadly Recalled Products From Facebook Marketplace

Congressional lawmakers sent a letter to Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday, requesting that Facebook remove recalled products connected to 100 infant deaths from its online marketplace.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has sent Meta “at least three letters and thousands of takedown requests” over banned and recalled products for sale on Facebook Marketplace since the start of 2022, according to a letter lawmakers sent to the company on Aug. 17.

The bipartisan letter is co-signed by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA; Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J.; Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis, R-FL; and Subcommittee Ranking Member Jan Schakowsky, D-IL.

The safety commission requested that Meta take down Facebook Marketplace listings that include the Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play, which is associated with approximately 100 infant deaths, and was recalled in 2019, according to the letter.

It also has sent Meta an average of 1,000 takedown requests each month for the Boppy Newborn Lounger, which was recalled in 2021. According to the letter, the “volume of takedown requests has not slowed” yet Meta hasn’t taken preventive measures to block future postings of the product.

“Meta’s failure to prevent recalled products from being posted for sale on its platform has resulted in your users and their children being placed at risk of purchasing and using a product that CPSC has found to pose a serious risk of injury and potential death,” the letter said.

Similar letters requesting information on efforts to end the sale of banned products were sent to a number of other online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay and Shein, but did not include requests the retailers to take products down.

The lawmakers gave Meta and the other retailers until Aug. 31 to respond. Their letter follows one written to the company in June from the CPSC urging Zuckerberg to prevent what they termed as “illegal” sales of recalled products on Facebook Marketplace. In that letter, the commission also re-issued its 2021 recall notice, including a note that two additional deaths occurred after the recall was announced.