Lavish Airport Lounges Now ‘Feel More Like a Vegas Buffet’

After doling out billions of miles and points on airline-affiliated credit cards, big banks have moved to the airport with lavish lounges for cardholders.

Yet as travel has rebounded ferociously since the pandemic, numerous airport lounges in large hubs have become all queues and crowding rather than peaceful oases of food, drink and free Wi-Fi.

“Everyone with a little cash or the right card can access the lounge experience, which has diluted what used to be a unique benefit of having earned airline status,” said Albert Lee, a New York management consultant who travels around 150,000 miles yearly, mostly on Delta Air Lines. “Feels more like a Vegas buffet now — long lines to get in, long lines to eat, nowhere to sit.”

Capital One Financial opened its first airport lounge at Dallas-Fort Worth in late 2021, with two more coming later this year in Denver and Washington-Dulles.

JP Morgan Chase’s first two airport lounges, in Hong Kong and Boston, opened within the past 10 months for holders of the bank’s $550-per-year Sapphire Reserve card. Chase plans five more such clubs, including in Las Vegas and New York.

Both are following the lead of American Express, which has introduced more than 40 Centurion lounges over the past decade. The clubs are for those who have the bank’s $695 Platinum or $550 Delta SkyMiles Reserve cards.

Yet this proliferation of upscale plastic has also led to a surge of cardholders headed to lounges before boarding slights or to wait out delays or to seek healthier dining options. Half of the world’s 10 busiest airports by passengers were in the U.S. last year, a testament to soaring post-pandemic travel in North America, the world's largest air travel market.

“If you take out the pandemic, aside from that, you’re looking at credit card companies that have gone really hard at this,” said Pascal Bélanger, senior vice president-Americas at Plaza Premium Group, a Hong Kong-based lounge operator. “People are looking for that additional service.”

Plaza Premium owns or operates more than 250 lounges worldwide, including two of its own branded lounges in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Orlando airports.

Earlier this year, American Express sought to tackle crowded clubs by ending complimentary guest access except for cardholders who spend at least $75,000 annually. Cardholders can now bring up to two guests for a $50 fee for each. The clubs also limit access to within three hours of a flight’s departure.

Delta also made multiple policy changes this year to attempt to reduce lounge overcrowding at many of its Sky Club locations. It has limited access to three hours before departure, ended entry for members arriving in their destination city and required those trying to buy a club membership to have reached the top Diamond tier of its loyalty program.

In February, to try to alleviate visitor numbers, Delta told employees they can’t use the clubs when traveling on their free flight benefits, even if they had purchased a club membership. (The company offered prorated refunds.)

The clubs are also off limits to anyone flying on a Basic Economy ticket. Delta has added a “real-time occupancy tracker” in its mobile app to show how busy a club might be.

“While it’s still early to see large-scale trends, these changes have certainly helped us manage our visit volume,” a Delta spokesman said via email.

Airports are typically space constrained and it’s often difficult to expand lounges, noted Gary Leff, a travel and credit-card blogger who visits airport clubs frequently.

“If card issuers could get more space to build larger lounges, they would, and when they can they do,” he said. The banks’ new lounges also help to relieve the problem of crowds at existing lounges in the same terminals, Leff said. “When Capital One opens its Denver lounge … that'll help with crowding in the Denver Centurion lounge and in United Clubs, too.”

Airlines have pushed an expanding array of travel-reward credit cards, co-branded with large bank partners, to millions of consumers. These cards have become the most profitable businesses within large airlines, which remain capital-intensive, highly-regulated and subject to dramatic business swings, such as global pandemics. In 2020, as U.S. carriers sought to raise money to survive, the Big Three all used their loyalty programs’ consistent high-margin profitability as collateral for bond issues.

At American, for example, branded credit cards used by Advantage loyalty program members bring an additional 10 cents of revenue for every $1 of flight revenue from those members, Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja told analysts last month.

Delta executives are even more bullish on the financial value derived from their cards given the huge amount of consumer spending on them – and “we get value from each dollar that’s created there,” CEO Ed Bastian told analysts in June. “Almost 1% of U.S. GDP is going on our card,” he said, which implies about $250 billion of yearly activity. “I mean, these are like crazy big numbers.”