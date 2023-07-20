Exclusive: LA’s Most Expensive Condo Listing Cuts Price in Half — But the Asking Is Still $37 Million - The Messenger
Exclusive: LA’s Most Expensive Condo Listing Cuts Price in Half — But the Asking Is Still $37 Million

The penthouse of the Four Seasons Private Residences once listed for $75 million, but no apartment in the city has sold for over $22.5 million

Published |Updated
Sasha Jones
The penthouse atop the 13-story Four Seasons Private Residences L.A. was once the priciest condo listing in Los Angeles. A year after originally hitting the market, the price tag is getting slashed in half.

Nicknamed One L.A., the Beverly Hills unit was first listed for $75 million in July 2022. Now, listing agent Billy Rose of The Agency plans to bring it down to $37 million. The price had already been reduced in March, when Rose cut it to $50 million. 

Rose said the initial asking price was ambitious — and not his doing as it was set before he joined the project — but he understands the thinking behind it.

The rooftop deck of the Four Seasons Private Residences L.A. penthouse.
One L.A. was once listed for $75 million.Martyn Lawrence Bullard and CRTKL
“When you get singular, one of a kind type offerings, it's hard to comp them,” Rose said. “It came on initially at an aspirational, perhaps even a media-grabbing price. I feel like this is the place where this really sells.”

Unlike other major cities, L.A. is boundless, allowing for single-family homes to be spread out across the metropolitan area. Luxury condos are uncommon and none over $22.5 million have sold. 

“It’s totally contrary to the Angelenos zeitgeist to be looking into condos,” Rose said.

The rooftop deck of the Four Seasons Private Residences L.A. penthouse.
The interior of One L.A. / Martyn Lawrence Bullard and CRTKL

Still, the property is 77% sold, with just 15 units, including the penthouse, of the building’s 59 residences left.

And there are reasons to consider a condo in a city like L.A.. Unlike a single-family home, the penthouse offers 360 views of the city from the air and Four Seasons branded amenities, including full-time building personnel, security and privacy.

For example, the buyer will be able to pull into their personal six-car garage within the building’s garage and take a private elevator up to the apartment.

As a result, most interest has come from international buyers and celebrities. 

The condo occupies the top two floors of the building, with 13,000 square feet of indoor space and a nearly 6,000 square foot roof deck, with a private lap pool and two reflecting pools. 

Amenities of the newly-constructed building, by Genton Development Company, includes in-residence dining and housekeeping, saltwater pool with cabanas, 19-seat IMAX theater, fitness center and residents' lounge.

“I really do believe that this [price cut] is going to activate and change the level of activity,” Rose said. “This is going to be here today and gone tomorrow.”

