Exclusive: LA’s Most Expensive Condo Listing Cuts Price in Half — But the Asking Is Still $37 Million
The penthouse of the Four Seasons Private Residences once listed for $75 million, but no apartment in the city has sold for over $22.5 million
The penthouse atop the 13-story Four Seasons Private Residences L.A. was once the priciest condo listing in Los Angeles. A year after originally hitting the market, the price tag is getting slashed in half.
Nicknamed One L.A., the Beverly Hills unit was first listed for $75 million in July 2022. Now, listing agent Billy Rose of The Agency plans to bring it down to $37 million. The price had already been reduced in March, when Rose cut it to $50 million.
Rose said the initial asking price was ambitious — and not his doing as it was set before he joined the project — but he understands the thinking behind it.
- Half the Luxury Condos in a Hudson Yards Trophy Building in Manhattan Are Still Unsold: Report
- Woolworth Building’s Penthouse Sells for $80 Million Below Original Asking Price
- San Diego Overtakes San Francisco on New List of Cities With Most Expensive Rents
- The 21 Most Wildly Expensive TV Shows Ever
- Why are eggs still so expensive?
“When you get singular, one of a kind type offerings, it's hard to comp them,” Rose said. “It came on initially at an aspirational, perhaps even a media-grabbing price. I feel like this is the place where this really sells.”
Unlike other major cities, L.A. is boundless, allowing for single-family homes to be spread out across the metropolitan area. Luxury condos are uncommon and none over $22.5 million have sold.
“It’s totally contrary to the Angelenos zeitgeist to be looking into condos,” Rose said.
Still, the property is 77% sold, with just 15 units, including the penthouse, of the building’s 59 residences left.
And there are reasons to consider a condo in a city like L.A.. Unlike a single-family home, the penthouse offers 360 views of the city from the air and Four Seasons branded amenities, including full-time building personnel, security and privacy.
For example, the buyer will be able to pull into their personal six-car garage within the building’s garage and take a private elevator up to the apartment.
As a result, most interest has come from international buyers and celebrities.
The condo occupies the top two floors of the building, with 13,000 square feet of indoor space and a nearly 6,000 square foot roof deck, with a private lap pool and two reflecting pools.
Amenities of the newly-constructed building, by Genton Development Company, includes in-residence dining and housekeeping, saltwater pool with cabanas, 19-seat IMAX theater, fitness center and residents' lounge.
“I really do believe that this [price cut] is going to activate and change the level of activity,” Rose said. “This is going to be here today and gone tomorrow.”
