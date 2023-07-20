Exclusive: LA’s Most Expensive Condo Listing Cuts Price in Half — But the Asking Is Still $37 Million

The penthouse atop the 13-story Four Seasons Private Residences L.A. was once the priciest condo listing in Los Angeles. A year after originally hitting the market, the price tag is getting slashed in half.

Nicknamed One L.A., the Beverly Hills unit was first listed for $75 million in July 2022. Now, listing agent Billy Rose of The Agency plans to bring it down to $37 million. The price had already been reduced in March, when Rose cut it to $50 million.

Rose said the initial asking price was ambitious — and not his doing as it was set before he joined the project — but he understands the thinking behind it.

One L.A. was once listed for $75 million. Martyn Lawrence Bullard and CRTKL

“When you get singular, one of a kind type offerings, it's hard to comp them,” Rose said. “It came on initially at an aspirational, perhaps even a media-grabbing price. I feel like this is the place where this really sells.”

Unlike other major cities, L.A. is boundless, allowing for single-family homes to be spread out across the metropolitan area. Luxury condos are uncommon and none over $22.5 million have sold.

“It’s totally contrary to the Angelenos zeitgeist to be looking into condos,” Rose said.

The interior of One L.A. / Martyn Lawrence Bullard and CRTKL

Still, the property is 77% sold, with just 15 units, including the penthouse, of the building’s 59 residences left.

And there are reasons to consider a condo in a city like L.A.. Unlike a single-family home, the penthouse offers 360 views of the city from the air and Four Seasons branded amenities, including full-time building personnel, security and privacy.

For example, the buyer will be able to pull into their personal six-car garage within the building’s garage and take a private elevator up to the apartment.

As a result, most interest has come from international buyers and celebrities.

The condo occupies the top two floors of the building, with 13,000 square feet of indoor space and a nearly 6,000 square foot roof deck, with a private lap pool and two reflecting pools.

Amenities of the newly-constructed building, by Genton Development Company, includes in-residence dining and housekeeping, saltwater pool with cabanas, 19-seat IMAX theater, fitness center and residents' lounge.

“I really do believe that this [price cut] is going to activate and change the level of activity,” Rose said. “This is going to be here today and gone tomorrow.”