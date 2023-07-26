Larger Bathrooms Coming to Single-Aisle Airplanes - The Messenger
Larger Bathrooms Coming to Single-Aisle Airplanes

A federal rule is aimed at giving people who use wheelchairs a chance to access a lavatory when flying

Justin Bachman
The U.S. DOT is requiring larger lavatories aboard new single-aisle aircraft.Stuart Dee/Getty Images

The U.S. will require airlines to install larger lavatories aboard their new aircraft later this decade to provide accommodations to travelers who use wheelchairs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the rule Wednesday on the 33rd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The lavatory rule comes as the latest generation of single-aisle aircraft like the Airbus A321 and Boeing 737 Max fly increasingly greater distances, including multiple routes across the Atlantic and to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland. The department said that flights of 1,500-3,000 miles on one-aisle aircraft had increased from less than 40% to 86% in the 30 years ending 2021.

“Traveling can be stressful enough without worrying about being able to access a restroom; yet today, millions of wheelchair users are forced to choose between dehydrating themselves before boarding a plane or avoiding air travel altogether,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Long-haul widebody jets like Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 already have such larger lavatories.  

Under the rule, new jets with more than 125 seats must have lavatories large enough to accommodate people in wheelchairs in 2026. Airlines won’t be required to retrofit existing aircraft unless they replace the lavatories on those planes.

The department — and some carriers, including Delta — are also investigating prototype cabin equipment that would allow a wheelchair to serve as the passenger's aircraft seat.

