Lab-Grown Meat Gains Ground in Cattle-Rich Iowa

In cattle-rich Iowa, where the state is the No. 1 red meat producer in the U.S., grocery shoppers are warming to the idea of eating fake beef — even if it's grown in a lab.

About a quarter of shoppers surveyed by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation said they would buy a plant-based meat alternative and just over 20% said they would purchase lab-grown meat, according to the federation's 10th annual report.

The survey, based on the Iowa Farm Bureau's Food and Farm Index, gathers information about the purchasing habits and attitudes of Iowa grocery shoppers. The Federation questioned some 500 Iowans between the ages of 20 to 60 who do the grocery shopping in their households.

Lab-grown meat is a hard sell in states like Iowa where ranching and farming underpin so much of the state's economy.

Iowa is one of the nation's top meat producers in the U.S., with cattle and hog ranching generating an estimated $13.5 billion in sales in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Iowa slaughterhouses produced more 8.8 billion pounds of red meat, which includes beef, veal, mutton and pork, in 2021 — more than any other state in the U.S., according to the USDA.

The 10th annual report found that 21% of the 500 survey respondents would be open to trying lab-grown meat. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

With a population of approximately 3.2 million people, the state has an estimated 147,100 jobs in the pork industry, according to the Iowa Pork Producers Association. (The U.S. pork industry supports more than 610,000 jobs, according to a report from the National Pork Producers Council.)

Nutrients tied to plant-based alternatives may be keeping some consumers from purchasing meat and dairy substitutes, according to Ruth MacDonald, a food science and nutrition scholar at Iowa State University, perhaps because consumers think they get more nutritional benefits from real meat and dairy.

“These foods are also great sources of nutrients that maintain and enhance the immune system, such as vitamin B12, iron and zinc which are not as well absorbed from plant-based foods,” said MacDonald. However, plant-based alternatives “remain an excellent source,” she added.

About 53% of Iowa shoppers who sampled plant-based meat, and 33% who tried dairy-free milk, said they would not make a repeated purchase, the report found.

The cost of plant-based alternatives may also be another concern for Iowa shoppers, according to Chad E. Hart, an Iowa State University agricultural economist. He told the Des Moines Star Register the cost of the plant-based alternatives will likely remain higher for the foreseeable future, although it should decrease in time. Plant-based meat can cost as much as two to four times more than traditional meat, according to data from nonprofit Good Food Institute.