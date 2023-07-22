Lab-Grown Meat Gains Ground in Cattle-Rich Iowa - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Lab-Grown Meat Gains Ground in Cattle-Rich Iowa

Iowa slaughterhouses produced more 8.8 billion pounds of red meat, including beef, veal, mutton and pork, in 2021

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

In cattle-rich Iowa, where the state is the No. 1 red meat producer in the U.S., grocery shoppers are warming to the idea of eating fake beef — even if it's grown in a lab.

About a quarter of shoppers surveyed by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation said they would buy a plant-based meat alternative and just over 20% said they would purchase lab-grown meat, according to the federation's 10th annual report.

The survey, based on the Iowa Farm Bureau's Food and Farm Index, gathers information about the purchasing habits and attitudes of Iowa grocery shoppers. The Federation questioned some 500 Iowans between the ages of 20 to 60 who do the grocery shopping in their households.

Lab-grown meat is a hard sell in states like Iowa where ranching and farming underpin so much of the state's economy.

Read More

Iowa is one of the nation's top meat producers in the U.S., with cattle and hog ranching generating an estimated $13.5 billion in sales in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Iowa slaughterhouses produced more 8.8 billion pounds of red meat, which includes beef, veal, mutton and pork, in 2021 — more than any other state in the U.S., according to the USDA.

plant based foods in a supermarket
The 10th annual report found that 21% of the 500 survey respondents would be open to trying lab-grown meat.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

With a population of approximately 3.2 million people, the state has an estimated 147,100 jobs in the pork industry, according to the Iowa Pork Producers Association. (The U.S. pork industry supports more than 610,000 jobs, according to a report from the National Pork Producers Council.)

Nutrients tied to plant-based alternatives may be keeping some consumers from purchasing meat and dairy substitutes, according to Ruth MacDonald, a food science and nutrition scholar at Iowa State University, perhaps because consumers think they get more nutritional benefits from real meat and dairy.

“These foods are also great sources of nutrients that maintain and enhance the immune system, such as vitamin B12, iron and zinc which are not as well absorbed from plant-based foods,” said MacDonald. However, plant-based alternatives “remain an excellent source,” she added. 

About 53% of Iowa shoppers who sampled plant-based meat, and 33% who tried dairy-free milk, said they would not make a repeated purchase, the report found. 

The cost of plant-based alternatives may also be another concern for Iowa shoppers, according to Chad E. Hart, an Iowa State University agricultural economist. He told the Des Moines Star Register the cost of the plant-based alternatives will likely remain higher for the foreseeable future, although it should decrease in time. Plant-based meat can cost as much as two to four times more than traditional meat, according to data from nonprofit Good Food Institute.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.