La-Z-Boy’s AI-Powered ‘Decliner’ Wants Consumers to Feel the Joy of Doing Nothing

La-Z-Boy wants you to forget about your fear of missing out.

The American furniture maker said Thursday it's designing “The Decliner,” a reclining chair that uses artificial intelligence to help customers “experience the joy of missing out."

“The Decliner” will give customers the ability to drum up a cancellation text on their smartphone by pulling a chair handle to decline an invitation to a meeting or gathering. That may be a loose definition of AI, the hot technology synonymous with Open AI's ChatGPT; La-Z-Boy did not explain in a company statement how the chair would interact with a phone.



For now, the powered recliner will only be available to three lucky customers. La-Z-Boy is running an online contest in which participants can enter by coming up with a creative cancellation excuse that embraces the idea of "missing out."

To enter, users can submit their excuses on TheDecliner.com or tag @Lazboy with the hashtags #LongLiveTheLazy and #contest on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook. Customers can also throw their names in the mix by commenting on La-Z-Boy’s corporate social media posts.

The deadline to enter the contest, now open, is Monday, September 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Each person can submit a maximum of one entry per day, regardless of the method they choose, but “each submission must be unique.”

The 96-year-old company also launched “Long Live the Lazy,” a nationwide advertising campaign that looks to redefine the concept of "lazy" by encouraging consumers to embrace "the empowering potential of comfort."

La-Z-Boy Launches “Long Live The Lazy” Marketing Platform Celebrating Hard-Earned Moments of Laziness La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy said its new marketing campaign aligns with the changing habits of consumers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid economic and geopolitical tensions, the company is increasingly emphasizing self-care and relaxation.

Christy Hoskins, the vice president and chief marketing officer of La-Z-Boy, said in the statement that the company’s focus on redefining “lazy” is a way to reach a broader set of customers by showing that it understands the role “our transformational comfort plays in our day-to-day lives.”